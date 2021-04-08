Libya’s Largest Oilfield Could See Exports Interrupted

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.85 +0.25 +0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.35 +0.15 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.525 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Heating Oil 18 mins SellBuy 1.808 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 1.959 +0.008 +0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 58 mins 59.75 -0.17 -0.28%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 1.959 +0.008 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 61.16 +0.18 +0.30%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 61.68 +0.32 +0.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 58.38 +0.80 +1.39%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 63.26 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 61.39 +0.97 +1.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 61.27 +0.67 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 61.62 +0.77 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.68 -0.65 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 48.87 -0.27 -0.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.42 +0.54 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 58.77 +0.44 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 60.17 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 56.67 +0.59 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 56.27 +0.44 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 59.77 +0.24 +0.40%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 55.32 +0.19 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 61.77 +0.38 +0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 62.68 +0.48 +0.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.55 +24.55 +84.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.50 +24.50 +74.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.50 +24.50 +74.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.11 +0.44 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 10 mins Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 1 hour Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 6 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day The coming Cyber Attack
  • 17 hours Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 12 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 1 day America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 4 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 5 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

Libya’s Largest Oilfield Could See Exports Interrupted

Russia Is Being Left Behind In The Energy Transition

Russia Is Being Left Behind In The Energy Transition

Russia is a firm believer…

Saudi Arabia Angers Asian Buyers As It Hikes Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia Angers Asian Buyers As It Hikes Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia raised its OSPs…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya’s Largest Oilfield Could See Exports Interrupted

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 08, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

The largest oilfield in Libya, the 300,000-bpd Sharara field, could see crude oil exports from it disrupted if members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) follow through with their threat to shut down exports if their demands for pay are not met.

Earlier this week, the PFG issued an ultimatum demanding they be paid field allowance compensation, Argus reported on Thursday.

The Sharara oilfield was pumping crude oil near its capacity, at a rate of 280,000 bpd as of the middle of March, according to internal memos of the Akakus Oil joint venture operating the oilfield seen by Argus.

The threats of guards disrupting exports over unpaid wages or other allowances are nothing new in Libya’s oil industry, which has been suffering for ten years now from fighting since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.

In February this year, a tanker had to leave Libya’s Hariga export terminal without oil after members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard stopped the vessel from loading crude amid a strike over delayed salary payments.

In March, a new cabinet was sworn in, the first unity government of the war-torn country since 2014, reviving hopes that Libya could see more stability in oil production going forward.

Libya—exempted from the OPEC+ cuts—surprised many oil market observers, and probably the OPEC+ group itself, after managing in just a few months to restore its oil production back to 1.25 million bpd from less than 100,000 in September 2020, when an eight-month-long blockade on its oil ports ended.

Libya may be able to maintain its current level of oil production of around 1.2 million bpd until the end of this year as the oil sector is finally receiving enough funding for field maintenance and development, Libya’s Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told Bloomberg in an interview last month. In March, Oun was sworn in as the first oil minister of the country since 2014.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Smaller Oil Tanker Rates Recover After OPEC+ Agrees To Ease Cuts

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer
UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized

UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com