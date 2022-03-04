Europe Turns To South Africa For Coal As It Shuns Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.7 +7.04 +6.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 117.7 +7.23 +6.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.913 +0.191 +4.04%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.749 +0.246 +7.02%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.510 +0.226 +6.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.510 +0.226 +6.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 116.5 +6.75 +6.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.2 +7.63 +6.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.2 +3.47 +3.28%
Graph down Basra Light 95 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.2 +2.33 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.7 +2.92 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.8 +2.96 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 +4.86 +4.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 93.57 -2.93 -3.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 109.8 -2.93 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 108.1 -2.93 -2.64%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 103.1 -2.93 -2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 105.2 -2.93 -2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 108.8 -2.93 -2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 103.4 -2.93 -2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.7 -3.05 -2.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 110.5 +5.42 +5.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 -2.75 -2.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 4 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 2 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 hour "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 4 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 19 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 20 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 21 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

Slowing Russian Commodity Exports Could Spark A Rise In Prices

Gas Prices In Europe Hit Record High Amid Supply Concerns

Gas Prices In Europe Hit Record High Amid Supply Concerns

The European benchmark natural gas…

Oil Turns Lower On Rumors Of Imminent Iran Nuclear Deal

Oil Turns Lower On Rumors Of Imminent Iran Nuclear Deal

Rumors that a deal on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe Turns To South Africa For Coal As It Shuns Russia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 04, 2022, 2:15 PM CST Updated: Mar 04, 2022, 2:15 PM CST

European buyers are scouring the world as far as South Africa to procure coal as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat of more sanctions on Moscow have made Russian coal unsellable with many European utilities.

Several carriers with coal have headed from South Africa’s Richards Bay Coal Terminal west around the Cape of Good Hope since last week, according to vessel-tracking data Bloomberg has compiled. Coal heading west from South Africa is not the typical export route for the large African coal producer and exporter, as it ships over 86 percent of its coal east to Asia.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, has changed trade routes for many commodities, including for coal. Traders and utilities have started to steer clear of Russian seaborne commodities, including crude oil, LNG, and coal, as many firms and traders are in a “self-sanctioning” mode not taking any risks with any cargoes from Russia.

Coal flows from South Africa, the United States, and Colombia to Europe have increased over the past few weeks, Bevan Jones, chief executive officer of consultants African Source Markets, told Bloomberg.

Since the SWIFT sanctions against Russian banks this past weekend, trade in energy commodities has started to see disruptions, despite the fact that Russian energy is carved out of sanctions and banking payments.

As a result, coal and natural gas prices are surging in Europe and Asia, and international crude oil benchmarks are on a tear, too.

This week, European thermal coal prices surged to record highs.

“European thermal coal prices have surged to record highs with futures prices above US$400/t until Q4 2022. Some buyers in Japan and Europe have already indicated they are looking to replace Russian supply, and non-Russian thermal coal in Europe is attracting a significant premium over Russian material,” Wood Mackenzie principal analyst Rory Simington said on Thursday.

According to WoodMac, “Russia would not be able to quickly make up for a loss of European demand by pivoting to Asia (China) due to limited eastbound rail capacity.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Crisis In Europe Worsens As Natural Gas Prices Double In A Week

Next Post

Slowing Russian Commodity Exports Could Spark A Rise In Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China

SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com