Sinopec To Resume U.S. Oil Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.98 +1.15 +1.70%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.41 +1.32 +1.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.918 -0.035 -1.19%
Mars US 19 hours 69.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Opec Basket 1 day 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
Urals 1 day 72.21 +3.22 +4.67%
Louisiana Light 1 day 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 1 day 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Mexican Basket 1 day 64.62 +2.51 +4.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.918 -0.035 -1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 72.87 +2.05 +2.89%
Murban 1 day 75.11 +2.02 +2.76%
Iran Heavy 1 day 69.29 +0.60 +0.87%
Basra Light 1 day 74.38 +2.05 +2.83%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.10 +0.57 +0.79%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.39 +1.31 +1.77%
Girassol 1 day 74.68 +0.72 +0.97%
Opec Basket 1 day 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.48 +1.21 +2.86%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 36.58 -1.98 -5.13%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 63.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 67.98 -0.03 -0.04%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.58 -0.03 -0.05%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.08 -0.03 -0.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.48 -0.03 -0.05%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 74.74 +2.63 +3.65%
West Texas Sour 1 day 61.78 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.73 -0.03 -0.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.28 -0.03 -0.05%
Kansas Common 1 day 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.34 -0.03 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes Impeachment and stock market
  • 11 minutes Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 14 minutes Peak Oil is Now!
  • 3 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 6 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 53 mins Climate Change Has Already Hit Home Prices, Led By The Jersey Shore
  • 29 mins Trump: Social media companies are 'silencing millions of people'
  • 8 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 5 hours Peninsula For Peace: South Korea Sends Sanctioned Material to North Korea
  • 1 day China: More Trade Tensions - less Robot Industry
  • 20 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 23 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 2 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 1 day Aramco IPO ... more delays NOW CANCELED
  • 1 day Who owns US national debt?
  • 11 mins California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break

Breaking News:

Sinopec To Resume U.S. Oil Imports

U.S. Drillers Turn On The Brakes—Rig Count Remains Unchanged

U.S. Drillers Turn On The Brakes—Rig Count Remains Unchanged

Baker Hughes reported no change…

U.S. Sanctions Wreak Havoc On Russia’s Oil Industry

U.S. Sanctions Wreak Havoc On Russia’s Oil Industry

U.S. sanctions have wreaked havoc…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Sinopec To Resume U.S. Oil Imports

By Irina Slav - Aug 24, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT Refinery

The international trading arm of China’s refining major Sinopec, Unipec, will resume U.S. crude oil purchases from October, three sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. However, it remains unclear exactly how much oil Unipec will buy, how much of it the company will use at its refineries, and how much it will sell on to third parties.

The company had suspended crude oil imports from the United States amid the trade spat between Washington and Beijing in anticipation of crude oil making it onto the tariff list. When this did not happen, Unipec started buying U.S. crude again despite the trade dispute escalation that saw China slap 25-percent tariffs on U.S. oil products and coal.

Sinopec was among the most active lobbyists against tariffs on U.S. crude oil back in June when the topic was discussed by the government. It is also one of the biggest Chinese importers of U.S. crude. Total U.S. shipments to China in the period January-May this year hit 350,000 bpd, according to EIA data, more than United States producers exported to Canada.

There has been much speculation about whether China will at some point slap tariffs on U.S. oil if bilateral relations continue to deteriorate. U.S. oil shipments to China account for just 3 percent of the country’s total imports of the commodity. China, on the other hand, accounted for a fifth of U.S. crude exports in May, according to EIA export data. In other words, U.S. producers depend more on China for their exports than China depends on them for its imports, at least on the face of it.

However, as oil demand remains stable across the world, it would be easier for U.S. producers to find alternative buyers than it would be for Chinese refiners to find alternative suppliers should Beijing decide to add crude oil to its tariff list of U.S. products.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canada’s Top Court Dismisses Burnaby Case Against Trans Mountain Pipeline

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com