Shell Sues Greenpeace For Boarding Oil Production Vessel

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.17 +0.84 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.42 +0.88 +1.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.28 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.142 +0.036 +1.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.148 +0.020 +0.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.50 -2.36 -2.66%
Chart Mars US 6 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.148 +0.020 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.36 -2.27 -2.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.85 -2.21 -2.60%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.83 -2.36 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 709 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.68 -2.16 -2.58%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.20 -2.15 -2.58%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.54 -2.27 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.50 -2.36 -2.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 162 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 47.88 -2.04 -4.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 77.48 -2.04 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 75.73 -2.04 -2.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 66.53 -2.04 -2.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 58.18 -2.04 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 58.18 -2.04 -3.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 62.83 -2.04 -3.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 69.83 -2.04 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 59.33 -2.04 -3.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.16 -3.58 -4.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.60 -3.45 -4.86%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.90 -3.45 -4.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.85 -3.45 -4.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 -3.50 -4.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 13 days Wasting money down under
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China’s Independent Refiners Look To Boost Output

Kazakh Fuel Export Ban Triggers Crisis In Tajikistan

Kazakh Fuel Export Ban Triggers Crisis In Tajikistan

Kazakhstan's ban on fuel exports…

France Races To Diversify Its Uranium Supply Away From Russia

France Races To Diversify Its Uranium Supply Away From Russia

President Macron is securing France's…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Sues Greenpeace For Boarding Oil Production Vessel

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 09, 2023, 6:30 AM CST

Shell is suing Greenpeace for millions of dollars in damages after the environmentalists boarded early this year a vessel in the Atlantic en route to a future oilfield in the UK North Sea.

Shell has filed the lawsuit in London's High Court, demanding $2.1 million in damages, including legal costs, additional expenses for security, and costs incurred by shipping delays, a document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.  

Greenpeace claims Shell has hit the climate campaign group with an “intimidation lawsuit,” threatening an $8.6-million damages claim and a protest ban to silence climate demands.

“Oil giant Shell has launched an intimidation lawsuit against Greenpeace UK and Greenpeace International – demanding Greenpeace stop protests at its infrastructure at sea or in port anywhere in the world, forever, or face an $8.6m damages claim and an injunction,” the campaign group said on Thursday.

The lawsuit relates to Greenpeace’s stunt early this year when four Greenpeace International activists boarded the White Marlin vessel at sea north of the Canary Islands and en route to the Penguins oil and gas field in the UK North Sea, where Shell plans to drill eight wells.

The activists carried a banner bearing the message: “Stop Drilling. Start Paying”.

“Shell and the wider fossil fuel industry are bringing the climate crisis into our homes, our families, our landscapes and oceans,” Yeb Saño, executive director of Greenpeace Southeast Asia, said at the time.

“So we will take them on at sea, at shareholder meetings, in the courtroom, online, and at their headquarters. We won’t stop until we get climate justice. We will make polluters pay.”

Shell, while acknowledging the fundamental right to protest, told Reuters in an email that boarding a moving vessel at sea was “unlawful and extremely dangerous.”

The UK-based supermajor confirmed to Reuters it had initiated legal proceedings against Greenpeace, but declined to comment on the amount of the damages claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Greenpeace and another environmental group, Uplift, which had attacked the UK’s new licenses for oil and gas production in court, lost the legal challenge which was dismissed by London’s High Court.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Insurers Continue To Back Oil And Gas Projects Despite Climate Risk

Next Post

China’s Independent Refiners Look To Boost Output

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com