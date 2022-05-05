Shell Says It’s Impossible to Trace Russian Crude In Refined Products

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 108.3 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 111.1 +0.92 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 8.783 +0.368 +4.37%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 4.041 -0.156 -3.71%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 3.659 +0.006 +0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.8 +1.03 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 26 mins 107.4 +1.25 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.659 +0.006 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 104.6 -0.71 -0.67%
Graph down Murban 2 days 107.0 -0.37 -0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.3 +2.19 +2.06%
Graph down Basra Light 157 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.2 +2.60 +2.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.7 +2.56 +2.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.8 +1.03 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.43 +4.73 +5.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 93.71 +5.40 +6.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 110.0 +5.40 +5.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 108.2 +5.40 +5.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 106.1 +5.40 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 103.3 +5.40 +5.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 103.3 +5.40 +5.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 105.4 +5.40 +5.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 108.9 +5.40 +5.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 103.6 +5.40 +5.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 109.8 -1.85 -1.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 +5.25 +5.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.1 +4.40 +4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 2 days Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 3 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Libya’s Zueitina Port Receives First Oil Tanker After Lifting Force Majeure

OPEC+ Agrees To Boost Production By 432,000 Bpd In June

OPEC+ Agrees To Boost Production By 432,000 Bpd In June

The OPEC+ group agreed on…

3 Impressive Lithium Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

3 Impressive Lithium Stocks Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

Few battery metals have seen…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Says It’s Impossible to Trace Russian Crude In Refined Products

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 05, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

There is no way to trace whether there is Russian crude oil or how much crude from Russia will go into the refined products market globally, Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden said on Thursday. 

“We do not have systems in the world that trace back whether that particular molecule originated from a geological formation in Russia.... that doesn't exist,” van Beurden told journalists, as carried by Reuters.

“So therefore, diesel coming out of an Indian refinery that was fed with Russian crude is considered to be Indian diesel,” Shell’s top executive added, highlighting the challenge the West faces in truly banning Russian oil from the market. 

The U.S. has already banned imports of Russian energy products, including crude, refined products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG). In Europe, the European Commission on Wednesday officially proposed a full ban on Russian crude and oil product imports by the end of the year. 

“We now propose a ban on Russian oil. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the European Parliament on Wednesday. 

However, as Shell’s van Beurden noted today, if Europe imports diesel from India, it still may have been processed from Russian crude which India is not shying away from buying, especially if Russia offers steep discounts for its grades. 

Shell, the top trader of oil in the world, bought a Russian crude cargo in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Following a backlash over the ethics of continuing trade with Russian oil, Shell apologized a few days later for buying Russian crude and announced its intention to withdraw from its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and LNG in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance. 

 “As an immediate first step, the company will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil. It will also shut its service stations, aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia,” Shell said in early March.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Firms Generate Highest Cash Flows Since 2014

Next Post

Germany Will Have First LNG Import Capacity By Year’s End

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com