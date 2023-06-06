Shell Halts Unit At Europe’s Biggest Refinery Due To Leak

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.80 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.26 -0.45 -0.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.02 -0.45 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.248 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.548 +0.024 +0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.44 +0.43 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.44 +0.43 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.09 +3.74 +5.10%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 71.80 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.548 +0.024 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.94 +4.78 +6.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.34 +4.51 +6.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.62 +1.14 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 553 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.01 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.87 +1.84 +2.39%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.09 +3.74 +5.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.90 +0.41 +0.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.30 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.55 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.70 +0.41 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 66.40 +0.41 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.40 +0.41 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.70 +0.41 +0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.65 +0.41 +0.54%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 66.00 +0.41 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.44 +0.43 +0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.50 +0.50 +0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.43 +1.66 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.38 +0.41 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.63 +0.41 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.63 +0.41 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 +3.75 +6.44%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 12 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Shell Halts Unit At Europe’s Biggest Refinery Due To Leak

The Battle To Decarbonize The Aviation Industry

The Battle To Decarbonize The Aviation Industry

From banning short-haul flights to…

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil markets are growing increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Halts Unit At Europe’s Biggest Refinery Due To Leak

By Tom Kool - Jun 06, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Shell said on Tuesday that it had halted a unit at Europe’s largest oil refinery, Pernis in Rotterdam, due to a leak.

“Due to a leak on one of our units, it was decided to temporarily take it out of service for repair,” the UK-based supermajor said in a statement carried by Reuters.

Shell declined to comment for Reuters on what type the leak was, which unit was halted, or how long the outage would last.  

Pernis is the largest oil refinery in Europe and has the capacity to process more than 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil.

Last autumn, during the height of the fuel and energy crisis in Europe, the Pernis refinery suffered a malfunction, which exacerbated an already worsening fuel supply situation in northwest Europe due to strikes in France.   

Before the latest unit halt, the Pernis refinery had undergone major maintenance that lasted nearly two months. Shell began major maintenance of a number of installations at the refinery in early March. The facility was scheduled to see maintenance work completed by the end of May. 

Unlike last year, the fuel market in Europe is not as tight and refining margins have slipped in recent months.

“The reduced flows and muted demand growth both locally and in key export markets have taken a toll on values including narrower refining margins and EBOB-RBOB spreads,” Refinitiv analyst Raj Rajendran told Reuters last week.

Gasoline refining margins in northwest Europe fell to $20.70 a barrel as of June 2 due to lower exports from the region to West Africa.

In the week to May 31, total fuel stocks held at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) oil trading hub declined amid higher demand for road fuels, according to Insights Global, which had noted that Shell’s Pernis refinery “appears to be back online after an extensive maintenance period, according to market participants.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine And Russia Trade Accusations Over Huge Hydropower Dam Blow-Up

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

 Alt text

Oil Markets Struggle To Overcome Bearish Sentiment

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Has A Metals Problem

 Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com