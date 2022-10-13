Europe’s Fuel Supply Fears Worsen As Major Refinery Malfunctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.14 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.64 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.483 +0.048 +0.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.653 +0.022 +0.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.653 +0.022 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.28 -0.76 -0.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 96.26 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.30 -1.75 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 317 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.17 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.23 -1.35 -1.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.60 -1.47 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 66.02 -2.08 -3.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 89.42 -2.08 -2.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 87.67 -2.08 -2.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 84.82 -2.08 -2.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 81.52 -2.08 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 82.82 -2.08 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 91.77 -2.08 -2.22%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 81.12 -2.08 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 95.03 -1.93 -1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 10 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Czech General: NATO And Russia Have Never Been Closer To Armed Conflict

Battery Metals Trade Sideways As Market Becomes More Competitive

Battery Metals Trade Sideways As Market Becomes More Competitive

Battery metal prices are sliding…

UK National Grid: 3-Hour Rolling Blackouts May Happen This Winter

UK National Grid: 3-Hour Rolling Blackouts May Happen This Winter

The UK National Grid warned…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe’s Fuel Supply Fears Worsen As Major Refinery Malfunctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 13, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT

The biggest refinery in Europe, Shell’s Pernis in the Netherlands, suffered a malfunction late on Wednesday, which could exacerbate an already worsening fuel supply situation in northwest Europe due to the strikes in France.  

Shell Pernis said late on Wednesday that “Due to a malfunction on one of our installations, we are forced to flare.”

Shell is investigating the cause of the malfunction and is doing everything it can to solve the problem as soon as possible, and to limit the nuisance for the residents in the vicinity of the refinery near Rotterdam, the company said.

Governments have been informed about the malfunction at Europe’s largest refinery, Shell said in a statement carried by Bloomberg, but didn’t go into details about potential losses of fuel supply.

Fuel supply is already tight in Europe amid an ongoing strike at most of France’s refineries, and if the Dutch refinery malfunction leads to further supply losses, the European diesel market will find itself even shorter on supply, less than four months before the EU embargo on imports of Russian fuels by sea.

France’s fuel distribution continues to be disrupted by the ongoing strikes at refineries, with no end in sight to the industrial action that has left more than 60% of French refining capacity offline. Earlier this week, France said that it would requisition essential workers to staff Exxon’s French oil depot, and threatened to do the same for Total’s French refineries if talks failed to progress. But workers at Total’s Donges refinery decided on Tuesday to strike beginning on Wednesday, French union CGT said.

French ministers said today that TotalEnergies should raise the salaries of the workers, who have been on strike for two weeks now.

“If one knows the profits which they made ... companies which have the capacity have a duty to raise wages and Total is one of them,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told local radio, as quoted by Reuters.

Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Thursday called on TotalEnergies to raise wages, saying that the company can afford to do so, and that “everyone must return to the negotiating table.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Revenues Drop To The Lowest Level This Year

Next Post

Czech General: NATO And Russia Have Never Been Closer To Armed Conflict

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com