Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.52 +0.72 +1.13%
Brent Crude 11 mins 70.00 -0.26 -0.37%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.119 +0.035 +1.13%
Mars US 3 days 64.80 +0.50 +0.78%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.17 -0.21 -0.31%
Urals 4 days 66.69 -0.47 -0.70%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.47 -1.04 -1.52%
Bonny Light 24 hours 70.34 +0.76 +1.09%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.21 -0.01 -0.02%
Marine 24 hours 66.78 +0.75 +1.14%
Murban 24 hours 69.73 +0.75 +1.09%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 67.02 +0.66 +0.99%
Basra Light 4 days 65.21 +0.58 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 70.47 +0.62 +0.89%
Girassol 24 hours 69.79 +0.81 +1.17%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 3 days 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 94 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 94 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 94 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 94 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 94 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 94 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 94 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 94 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Giddings 4 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 4 days 58.25 +0.50 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 4 days 62.20 +0.50 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 60.75 +0.50 +0.83%
Kansas Common 4 days 54.50 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.06 +13.51 +23.07%
All Charts
  • 2 hours Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 6 hours Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 9 hours Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 10 hours China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 11 hours Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 12 hours Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 15 hours Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 3 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 3 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 3 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 3 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 3 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 4 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 4 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 4 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 4 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 4 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 4 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 5 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 5 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 5 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 5 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 5 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 6 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 6 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 6 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 6 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 6 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 6 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 6 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 6 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 6 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 7 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 7 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 7 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 7 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 7 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO

Breaking News:

Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar

Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70

Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70

The U.S. rig count has…

Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Blockchain may be the buzzword…

Zainab Calcuttawala

Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 15, 2018, 10:00 PM CST Shell solar

Royal Dutch Shell approved a deal on Monday to buy a 43.8 percent stake in Silicon Ranch Corp, a solar energy company currently owned by the Partners Group’s energy portfolio.

A second agreement signed by Shell also gives it an opportunity to increase its stake in Silicon Ranch after the year 2021. The deal should officially close by March, Reuters reports.

Shell has made an active effort to curb its carbon dioxide output, pledging in November to cut emissions in half over the next 50 years. Its portfolio will soon include more biofuels, renewable energy, and innovative supply chain management efforts. Buying companies already in those spaces gives Shell an additional stake in the future of sustainable power.

Last year, CEO Ben van Beurden told CNBC, "Our view is if society needs to tackle the dual challenge of climate change but also accommodating higher demand for energy — as of course the energy poor need to get access to energy as well — we have to reduce the carbon footprint of the energy system as a society to a net zero level."

Shell, one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world, will also soon invest in carbon capture and storage projects, increasing its total expenditure on renewable energy from $1 billion annually to $2 billion. This is a drop in the bucket compared to its main expenditures budget for oil and gas, which is planned to be valued between $25 billion and $30 billion.

Natural gas will also help Shell to move away from heavy emissions. Van Beurden corrected his CNBC interviewer last year when he called Shell an oil company. “If anything, we are more a gas and oil company,” he said. “And on top of it, we are a much broader energy company as well.”

Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Related posts

