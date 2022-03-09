Shale CEOs Meet With U.S. Officials Amid Surging Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 117.9 -5.80 -4.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 121.9 -6.12 -4.78%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.583 +0.056 +1.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.891 -0.546 -12.31%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.553 -0.129 -3.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 122.0 +2.90 +2.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.553 -0.129 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 122.9 -2.27 -1.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 125.5 -1.64 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 126.6 +6.41 +5.33%
Graph down Basra Light 99 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 136.1 +7.21 +5.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 133.4 +7.09 +5.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 107.4 +3.77 +3.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 109.6 +4.30 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 125.9 +4.30 +3.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 124.1 +4.30 +3.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 122.0 +4.30 +3.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 121.3 +4.30 +3.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 124.8 +4.30 +3.57%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 119.5 +4.30 +3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 120.3 +4.25 +3.66%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 117.7 +4.30 +3.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 121.6 +4.30 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 121.6 +4.30 +3.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 120.3 +4.25 +3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 130.1 +4.70 +3.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 16 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 10 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 18 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 22 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 19 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 2 days "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Import Ban To Leave More Russian Crude Unsold

Russia’s Oil Exports Are Plunging Even Without Sanctions

Russia’s Oil Exports Are Plunging Even Without Sanctions

Russia’s energy exports are plunging…

U.S. Looks To Persuade Saudi Arabia To Pump More Oil

U.S. Looks To Persuade Saudi Arabia To Pump More Oil

Advisers to U.S. President Joe…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shale CEOs Meet With U.S. Officials Amid Surging Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 09, 2022, 9:00 AM CST

After more than a year of little to no dialogue with the U.S. oil industry, officials from the Biden Administration are set to meet with shale executives this week to discuss oil supply and energy security in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the plans.

U.S. officials from the Department of Energy, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, will be meeting with executives from several shale companies, as well as from ExxonMobil and Shell, during this week’s energy conference in Houston, CERAWeek by S&P Global, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

In the statement announcing the ban on imports of Russian energy, the White House said on Tuesday that “Federal policies are not limiting the production of oil and gas. To the contrary, the Biden Administration has been clear that in the short-term, supply must keep up with demand, at home and around the world while we make the shift to a secure clean energy future.”

U.S. shale executives beg to differ, and they have been deploring the lack of engagement from the Administration since President Biden took office in early 2021.

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the highest crude and U.S. gasoline prices since 2008, signs have emerged that there would be some dialogue between the Administration and the U.S. oil and gas industry.

“I’ve been told his mindset is changing,” Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, the biggest oil producer in the Permian, told Bloomberg, referring to President Biden’s stance on the oil industry.

Commenting on the import ban for Russian energy, American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said on Tuesday:

“We share the goal of reducing reliance on foreign energy sources and urge policymakers to advance American energy leadership and expand domestic production to counter Russia’s influence in global energy markets.”

The U.S. oil industry seeks a longer-term commitment to the sector from the Administration and says that despite all pleas and calls, it simply cannot raise production too fast too soon. Capex discipline from the largest shale firms and the supply chain bottlenecks for many producers will cap U.S. oil production growth, industry executives say.

Even if ConocoPhillips decided to pump more oil today, the first drop of new oil would come within eight to 12 months, CEO Ryan Lance told CNBC on Tuesday.

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub said at the CERAWeek conference: “We’ve never faced a scenario where we need to grow production, when actually supply chains not only in our industry but every industry in the world [are] being impacted by the pandemic.”

Despite its flexibility to respond to soaring oil prices, the U.S. shale patch cannot come to the rescue of the increasingly tightening global oil market with some Russian crude not making its way to buyers, commodity intelligence firm Kpler said earlier this week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EIA Hikes Oil Price Forecast To $105 This Year

Next Post

U.S. Oil Import Ban To Leave More Russian Crude Unsold

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com