Seven Oil Cap-Compliant Tankers Sail From Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.66 -0.87 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 83.00 -1.33 -1.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.68 -1.33 -1.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 4.780 -0.502 -9.50%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.350 -0.011 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 74.53 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.350 -0.011 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.62 +2.30 +2.97%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.74 +2.38 +2.96%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 394 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 6 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 6 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 58.28 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.68 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.93 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.08 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 73.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 73.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.08 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 84.03 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.38 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 24 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 10 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 10 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Seven Oil Cap-Compliant Tankers Sail From Russia

China Sends Solar Equipment To Energy-Starved Uzbekistan

China Sends Solar Equipment To Energy-Starved Uzbekistan

Central Asia’s most populous country…

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

Investor pressure for higher returns…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Seven Oil Cap-Compliant Tankers Sail From Russia

By Alex Kimani - Dec 28, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Leading shipping journal Lloyd’s List has reported that seven loaded Suezmax vessels that are fully compliant with the $60 per barrel price cap and its requirements have sailed from Russian waters

According to the journal, checks have revealed that all seven vessels have secured insurance with International Group P&I clubs, which requires proof of compliance with the G7 cap of $60 per barrel before marine insurance can be provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three weeks ago, in a surprise twist to the Russian oil saga, Turkey announced that it will start demanding that oil tankers passing through its key Bosphorus shipping strait to provide proof that they have adequate insurance. Starting Dec. 1, the Turkish Ministry of Transport requires ships hauling oil through the waterway and the nearby Dardanelles strait to provide a letter from their insurer saying that cover will be provided for that specific vessel voyage and cargo. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Ministry, ships sailing through the straits uninsured could result in significant damage to the waterway and vessel traffic in the event an uninsured ship has an accident. The move is likely to negatively impact Russian tankers if they struggle to obtain the necessary protection and indemnity insurance. CNBC reported that Turkey’s new insurance requirement was causing major delays for ships loaded with Russian crude as they attempted to get clearance from Turkish authorities.

Meanwhile, Japan’s buyers of Russian LNG are currently assessing how changes to shipping insurance triggered by the ongoing war in Ukraine will affect supplies from the key Sakhalin-2 project in Russia’s Far East, Bloomberg has reported. Japanese insurance companies Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Sompo Holdings Inc. and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will cease providing cover for marine hull war risks in Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian territorial waters from Jan. 1, 2023.

Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has said that the country’s budget deficit in the coming year might exceed the expected 2% of GDP as the oil price cap takes a hit on export income. This marks the first time a Russian official has acknowledged that the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russia by Europe and G7 nations will negatively impact its economy. Siluanov says the country will tap debt markets to bridge the deficit. Russia expects to use just over 2 trillion roubles ($29 billion) from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) in 2022 as total spending exceeds 30 trillion roubles, above the initial budget.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Credit Suisse Predicts $63 Oil

Next Post

Credit Suisse Predicts $63 Oil

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build

 Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com