Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.08 -1.45 -1.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.65 -1.68 -1.99%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.18 -0.83 -1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 4.634 -0.648 -12.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.322 -0.038 -1.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 74.53 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.322 -0.038 -1.60%

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.62 +2.30 +2.97%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.74 +2.38 +2.96%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 393 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 5 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.28 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 81.68 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 79.93 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.08 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 73.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 73.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 75.08 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.03 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 73.38 -0.03 -0.04%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Credit Suisse Predicts $63 Oil

By Alex Kimani - Dec 28, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Brent crude prices have been on a sharp decline since peaking in June, nearly giving up all the year’s gains. And Credit Suisse says the selloff is not yet over.

The market remains well below its 55-Day Moving Average and 200DMA at 89.01 and 100.67, and with medium-term momentum declining and global growth concerns looming, we think further weakness is likely to follow. Brent is likely in due course to see further downside towards the 61.8% retracement at 63.02, where we would have higher confidence of a more stable floor and for a consolidation phase to emerge.”

Not everybody is that bearish, though. 

Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners LP, has told the Financial Post that oil prices will return to $100 per barrel in 2023. According to the analysts, many of the headwinds that have cut short the oil price rally this year, including China’s zero-Covid policy and the coordinated SPR releases by several governments, will no longer be there in 2023. Coupled with sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas, this should elevate oil prices. He has also predicted that the energy sector will continue to outperform other market sectors due to high demand in oil and gas stocks.

Nutall is not the only bull here.

Last week, the Bank of America predicted that Brent could quickly go past $90 per barrel on the back of a dovish pivot in the U.S. Federal Reserve and a “successful” economic reopening by China.

BofA has forecast that Brent prices--currently trading at $83.89--will average $100/bbl in 2023 thanks to Chinese oil demand recovery on a post-COVID reopening coupled with a drop in Russian supplies of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd). According to the investment bank, OPEC+ is likely to fully implement a 2 million bpd output cut in a bid to boost oil prices.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

Surging Energy Costs Cripple UK Ceramics Industry

