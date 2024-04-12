Iran Will Seek to Avoid Escalation With Israel

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.81 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.42 +0.68 +0.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.39 +0.65 +0.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.769 +0.005 +0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.793 +0.019 +0.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 160 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.793 +0.019 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 70.72 -1.19 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 80.87 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 81.97 -1.19 -1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.44 +0.98 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 89.61 -1.03 -1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.79 +0.98 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.75 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Iran Will Seek to Avoid Escalation With Israel

What Costco’s Gold Bar Bonanza Tells Us About the Economy

What Costco’s Gold Bar Bonanza Tells Us About the Economy

Costco's gold bar sales are…

OPEC Expects Solid Global Oil Demand This Summer

OPEC Expects Solid Global Oil Demand This Summer

OPEC expects strong oil in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Will Seek to Avoid Escalation With Israel

By Irina Slav - Apr 12, 2024, 2:05 AM CDT

Iran will respond to the Israeli attack on its consulate in Damascus in such a way as not to escalate the situation in the Middle East.

This is the message that Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Abdollahian delivered to the United States last Sunday, according to unnamed sources that this week spoke to Reuters.

The report comes out a day after one from Bloomberg that said the U.S. and Israel are already bracing for Iran’s response, which they see as imminent, and likely to happen in the next few days.

The Bloomberg report also cited unnamed sources who suggested that Iran may use high-precision missiles to strike a military or government target in Israel.

Yet the sources Reuters spoke to said that Tehran will not rush its reaction, with one suggesting that Iran was likely “to use regional proxies to launch a number of attacks on Israel.” The U.S. Secretary of State, meanwhile, has asked China to tell Iran to not retaliate at all.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier this week that Israel "must be punished and it shall be", which, it appears, some officials in Tel Aviv and Washington may have taken perhaps too literally, based on the comments from Reuters’ sources.

If the retaliatory move is of the sort suggested by Bloomberg’s sources, however, then it would very likely lead to fast deterioration in the security situation in the Middle East, leading to a spike in oil prices. These retreated a little on Thursday after the U.S. Fed and the European Central Bank signaled there will be no rate cuts at this time because of disappointing inflation data.

The attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus took place on April 1 and resulted in seven deaths, including a high-ranking general. Israel has not officially taken responsibility for the attack but neither has it actively denied it.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Orlen Trading Switzerland Investigated for Possible Sanctions Breach

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com