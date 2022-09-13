Scientists Report Major Progress On Tokamak Fusion Effort

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.62 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.50 -0.50 -0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.37 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.355 +0.106 +1.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.484 +0.039 +1.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.484 +0.039 +1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.55 +2.02 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.83 +2.69 +2.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 93.62 +2.82 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 288 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.39 +2.52 +2.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.23 +2.50 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.49 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 66.53 +0.99 +1.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 89.93 +0.99 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 88.18 +0.99 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 85.33 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 83.33 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 92.28 +0.99 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 81.63 +0.99 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 6 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Scientists Report Major Progress On Tokamak Fusion Effort

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

The European Union is scrambling…

Oil Prices Rise Despite Economic Concerns

Oil Prices Rise Despite Economic Concerns

Oil prices rose 3% on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Related News

Scientists Report Major Progress On Tokamak Fusion Effort

By Brian Westenhaus - Sep 13, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research, or KSTAR, scientists have succeeded in sustaining a plasma gas at 100 million kelvin for up to 20 seconds without experiencing significant instabilities. This result is thought to be a significant step forward in the development of a sustainable nuclear fusion reaction.

The KSTAR team’s research paper has been published in Nature.

This result is a major development though a sustainable reactor that produces more energy than it consumes will be a product in the future.

A primary problem is maintaining the stability and temperature of plasma – the fourth state of matter made up of unbound ions or charged atoms. The KSTAR operates using a hydrogen plasma confined by a magnetic field.

So far scientists have been unable to achieve a sustainable fusion performance, which requires a high temperature above 100 million kelvin and sufficient control of instabilities to ensure steady-state operation in the order of tens of seconds.

The KSTAR scientists now report they have overcome the threshold saying in the Nature paper, “Here we report experiments at the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research device producing a plasma fusion regime that satisfies most of the above requirements.”

The authors added, “A low plasma density combined with a moderate input power for operation is key to establishing this regime by preserving a high fraction of fast ions. This regime is rarely subject to disruption and can be sustained reliably even without a sophisticated control, and thus represents a promising path towards commercial fusion reactors.”

The paper’s abstract noted, “A low plasma density combined with a moderate input power for operation is key to establishing this regime by preserving a high fraction of fast ions. This regime is rarely subject to disruption and can be sustained reliably even without a sophisticated control, and thus represents a promising path towards commercial fusion reactors.”

The paper explains a device producing a plasma fusion regime that satisfies most of the above requirements: thanks to abundant fast ions stabilizing the core plasma turbulence, we generate plasmas at a temperature of 100 million kelvin lasting up to 20 seconds without plasma edge instabilities or impurity accumulation.

***

Here’s a fact, credible confidence that tokamak fusion will work and confidence that it will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and satisfy the economic environment in which it’s got to live does not exist.

Then consider that your energy product is heat at 100,000,000° K. Its likely that dry steam at 700° F will be the goal for driving generators. The question that comes up is, after corralling the heat and making steam, how much electrical energy do you get compared to what went in to drive the fusion?

Getting from the physics to the practical engineering seems to lack materials and processes.

There are other ideas with other types of output. Robert W. Bussard’s polywell comes to mind.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Cyberattacks Are A Major Risk For The World’s Largest Oil Company

Next Post

Goldman Warns EU Energy Price Freeze Could Backfire

Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com