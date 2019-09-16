Saudis To Buyers: You’ll Get Your Oil Volumes Despite Attack

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.83 -1.07 -1.70%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.02 +8.80 +14.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 +0.067 +2.56%
Mars US 2 hours 65.50 +9.95 +17.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.02 -0.49 -0.81%
Urals 19 hours 55.25 -2.00 -3.49%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.06 -0.37 -0.63%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.06 -0.37 -0.63%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.54 +0.41 +0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 +0.067 +2.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 63.67 +5.33 +9.14%
Murban 19 hours 65.85 +5.39 +8.91%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.60 +6.28 +11.78%
Basra Light 19 hours 70.34 +8.76 +14.23%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.22 +7.49 +12.33%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Girassol 19 hours 68.98 +6.78 +10.90%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.02 -0.49 -0.81%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 46.86 +7.06 +17.74%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 42.80 -0.24 -0.56%
Canadian Condensate 27 days 48.85 -0.24 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 17 days 55.25 -0.24 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.30 -0.09 -0.18%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.10 -0.24 -0.50%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.10 -0.24 -0.50%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.75 -0.24 -0.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.75 -0.24 -0.43%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.05 -0.24 -0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 58.06 -0.37 -0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.00 +7.50 +14.56%
Giddings 19 hours 52.75 +7.50 +16.57%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.95 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 56.85 +8.05 +16.50%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.80 +8.05 +15.26%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.80 +8.05 +15.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.00 +7.50 +14.56%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.00 -0.25 -0.55%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.98 -0.24 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Drone attacks cause fire at two Saudi Aramco facilities, blaze now under control
  • 7 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 13 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 15 minutes Iran in the world market
  • 18 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 1 min Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 3 hours One of the fire satellite pictures showed what look like the fire hit outside the main oil complex. Like it hit storage or pipeline facility. Not big deal.
  • 1 hour Trump Will Win In 2020 And Beyond..?
  • 1 hour Bahrain - U.S.: Signed Deal To Buy Patriot Missiles
  • 1 min USA Wants Iran War -- Shooty Shooty More
  • 4 mins Collateral Damage: Saudi Disruption Leaves Canada's Biggest Refinery Vulnerable
  • 45 mins Democrats and Gun Views
  • 9 hours Lest We Forget... A Brief Timeline of China's Modern History
  • 4 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 13 hours Visualizing US Oil & Gas Production (Through May 2019)
  • 3 hours How OPEC and OECD play their role in setting oil price in light of Iranian oil sanction ?? Does the world agree with Iran's oil sanctions ???

Breaking News:

Investors On Edge As Attacks Highlight Aramco IPO Risks

U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

The geopolitically strategic gas field…

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

Markets are on edge following…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis To Buyers: You’ll Get Your Oil Volumes Despite Attack

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 16, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Aramco

Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco has informed some of its major Asian customers that they would receive all the oil supply they had contracted—although lighter grades would likely be replaced with heavier crude—despite Saturday’s attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Monday.

On Saturday, the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia were hit by attacks, which resulted in the suspension of more than half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production. The onshore Khurais oil field has the capacity to produce 1.2 million bpd of Arab Light, according to EIA estimates. The Abqaiq facility, for its part, is considered to be the most important oil processing plant in the world.

Terrorist attacks with projectiles resulted in production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, Saudi Aramco said on Saturday, confirming the loss of more than half of the Kingdom’s oil production.

“Work is underway to restore production and a progress update will be provided in around 48 hours,” the state-held giant—the world’s largest oil company—said in a statement on Saturday, hours after the attacks.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Aramco has assured Asian, including Chinese, customers that they would continue to receive the volumes they have contracted, although grades could be more on the heavier side, with Arab Medium and/or Arab Heavy likely replacing Arab Light and Arab Extra Light.

Related: Trump Authorizes Release From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Ramachandran, the Refineries Director at India’s second-largest state oil refiner, Bharat Petroleum, told Bloomberg in an interview that Aramco told the Indian company that it doesn’t expect supply disruptions, although the Saudi oil giant has asked for flexibility to replace some grades.

According to Indian media, Saudi Aramco assured India on Sunday that there would be no impact on the Saudi crude oil supply to Indian refineries.

India has contacted Aramco’s top executives to ensure steady supply of oil, following the attacks in Saudi Arabia, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday, adding “We have reviewed our overall crude oil supplies for the month of September with our OMCs. We are confident there would be no supply disruption to India. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. “Locked and Loaded” In Response To Saudi Oilfield Attack

Next Post

Investors On Edge As Attacks Highlight Aramco IPO Risks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 US To Sell 10 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From SPR Next Week

US To Sell 10 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From SPR Next Week

Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com