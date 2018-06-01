Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 65.81 -1.23 -1.83%
Brent Crude 3 hours 76.79 -0.77 -0.99%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.962 +0.010 +0.34%
Mars US 3 hours 69.81 -1.18 -1.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
Urals 20 hours 74.50 -0.30 -0.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.48 +0.58 +0.92%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.962 +0.010 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 74.68 -0.45 -0.60%
Murban 20 hours 77.63 -0.30 -0.38%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 70.61 -1.48 -2.05%
Basra Light 20 hours 74.76 -1.23 -1.62%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 74.55 -1.60 -2.10%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Girassol 20 hours 75.40 -1.57 -2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.29 -2.42 -5.80%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.94 -0.27 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.04 -1.17 -1.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.29 -1.17 -2.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.04 -1.17 -1.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.54 -1.17 -1.90%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.04 -1.17 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.25 -1.25 -1.97%
Giddings 20 hours 56.00 -1.25 -2.18%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.89 +1.48 +2.02%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.76 -1.23 -2.02%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.71 -1.23 -1.89%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.71 -1.23 -1.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.26 -1.23 -1.94%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 -1.25 -2.14%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.30 -0.17 -0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 3 hours Moment Of Truth For EU After U.S. Tariffs Strike
  • 8 hours U.S. Shale Oil Debt - Does *Refinancing* Mean Paying Down Debt or Adding New Debt?
  • 12 hours 223,000 jobs added in May
  • 9 hours Saudi Arabia: An Arabic-Speaking Robot Will Replace Faculty Members In The Future
  • 3 mins Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 3 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 1 day Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 10 hours Poland as a breakpoint. Kremlin: Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland Would Harm European Security
  • 8 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 16 hours Norway Oil Min Joins $100/bbl Crowd
  • 15 hours EU Parliament Demands Targeted Sanctions for Saudi. Deeply Critical of MBS, Saudi Role in the Middle East, And Its Treatment Of Women.
  • 1 day MidAmerican Going 100% Renewable? Not Yet.
  • 1 day Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 1 day EV to triple
  • 1 day Tesla in Autopilot Mode Hits Parked Police SUV

Breaking News:

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Why U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

Why U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

With the WTI-Brent spread having…

The Tech Revolutionizing The Billion Dollar Marijuana Business

The Tech Revolutionizing The Billion Dollar Marijuana Business

Reefer madness is reaching a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 01, 2018, 8:00 PM CDT Crude oil storage

Saudi Arabia may raise again its official selling prices (OSPs) for oil bound for Asia in July, and the price of its flagship Arab Light crude could reach its highest since February 2014, a Reuters survey of five refiners and traders showed on Friday.

The possible increase could come as Asian demand for Middle Eastern crude oil is growing ahead of the peak summer oil consumption period, and as the Dubai oil benchmark has gone deeper into backwardation—the market situation in which front-month prices are higher than prices further out in time—a sign of rising demand for prompt deliveries.

According to the Reuters survey, Saudi Aramco may raise the OSP for Arab Light to Asia by as much as US$0.40 per barrel to a premium of US$2.30 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai Middle East benchmark. This would be the highest OSP for Arab Light in Asia in more than four years—since February 2014 when the OSP was set at a US$2.45 premium to Oman/Dubai.

Although they expect such a rise, most of the survey respondents hope that the increase for Arab Light would be smaller, due to weaker jet fuel margins and to potential Saudi concern that a big price hike would make its Arab Light grade uncompetitive compared to other Middle Eastern crudes and Russian grades of similar quality.

Moreover, with rising U.S. oil exports to Asia and the wide WTI Crude discount to Brent Crude, Asian refiners have seized the opportunity to boost the cheaper U.S. crude oil imports and are cutting some pricier imports from the Middle East, particularly after Saudi Arabia’s recent pricing policies that raised prices for the Asian markets.

“I recommend Saudi to keep the Arab Light price the same because they (unexpectedly) raised the price in May,” a buyer at a North Asian refiner told Reuters.

China’s Sinopec, for example, is said to have cut its June imports of crude from Saudi Arabia by 40 percent for the second month in a row because of the high prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Total CEO: Chances Of Iran Sanctions Waiver Are ‘Very Slim’

Next Post

Pope Francis To Discuss Climate Change With Big Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 Alt text

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com