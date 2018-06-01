Pope Francis To Discuss Climate Change With Big Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 65.81 -1.23 -1.83%
Brent Crude 3 hours 76.79 -0.77 -0.99%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.962 +0.010 +0.34%
Mars US 3 hours 69.81 -1.18 -1.66%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
Urals 20 hours 74.50 -0.30 -0.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.48 +0.58 +0.92%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.962 +0.010 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 74.68 -0.45 -0.60%
Murban 20 hours 77.63 -0.30 -0.38%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 70.61 -1.48 -2.05%
Basra Light 20 hours 74.76 -1.23 -1.62%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 74.55 -1.60 -2.10%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Girassol 20 hours 75.40 -1.57 -2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.29 -2.42 -5.80%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.94 -0.27 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.04 -1.17 -1.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.29 -1.17 -2.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.04 -1.17 -1.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.54 -1.17 -1.90%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.04 -1.17 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.25 -1.25 -1.97%
Giddings 20 hours 56.00 -1.25 -2.18%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.89 +1.48 +2.02%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.76 -1.23 -2.02%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.71 -1.23 -1.89%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.71 -1.23 -1.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.26 -1.23 -1.94%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 -1.25 -2.14%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.30 -0.17 -0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 3 hours Moment Of Truth For EU After U.S. Tariffs Strike
  • 8 hours U.S. Shale Oil Debt - Does *Refinancing* Mean Paying Down Debt or Adding New Debt?
  • 12 hours 223,000 jobs added in May
  • 9 hours Saudi Arabia: An Arabic-Speaking Robot Will Replace Faculty Members In The Future
  • 3 mins Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 3 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 1 day Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 10 hours Poland as a breakpoint. Kremlin: Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland Would Harm European Security
  • 8 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 16 hours Norway Oil Min Joins $100/bbl Crowd
  • 15 hours EU Parliament Demands Targeted Sanctions for Saudi. Deeply Critical of MBS, Saudi Role in the Middle East, And Its Treatment Of Women.
  • 1 day MidAmerican Going 100% Renewable? Not Yet.
  • 1 day Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 1 day EV to triple
  • 1 day Tesla in Autopilot Mode Hits Parked Police SUV

Breaking News:

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

The World’s Emerging Oil Storage Hub

The World’s Emerging Oil Storage Hub

Saldanha Bay, the largest oil…

OPEC Has A Global Inflation Problem

OPEC Has A Global Inflation Problem

Quickly rising gasoline prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Pope Francis To Discuss Climate Change With Big Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 01, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Pope

At a time when investors are piling pressure on Big Oil to take climate change seriously, top executives from some of the major global oil companies will be discussing climate change next week at the Vatican with Pope Francis, who called on Catholics in 2015 to join the fight against climate change, Axios reported on Friday, quoting several people familiar with the plans.  

According to Axios’s sources, attendees include, among others—BP’s chief executive Bob Dudley; Eldar Sætre, CEO at Equinor (formerly Statoil); Larry Fink, chief executive at the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock; and Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Energy Secretary under President Obama. ExxonMobil will also be represented at the meeting at the Vatican that Pope Francis will be hosting, according to multiple sources who spoke to Axios.  

While other spokespersons either declined to comment or didn’t comment on the report, a spokesman for BP told Axios that Dudley was “looking forward to the Vatican dialogue. He believes gatherings of this kind help develop a better understanding of the energy transition and the best ways for corporations, countries and wider society to participate in it.”

A spokesman for Moniz has also confirmed his attendance.

A few months before the Paris Agreement was struck in 2015, Pope Francis wrote a so-called papal encyclical letter to the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics saying that climate change is real and “Climate change is a global problem with grave implications: environmental, social, economic, political and for the distribution of goods.”   

Related: OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

The meeting at the Vatican comes just after large global investors—representing a combined US$10.4 trillion worth of assets under management—urged oil and gas companies last month to start acting responsibly in tackling climate change.

“Investors are embracing their responsibility for supporting the Paris agreement. It is time for the entire oil and gas industry to do the same,” sixty large investors wrote in an open letter to the Financial Times.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Rosneft Challenges Gazprom On International Gas Markets

Next Post

Total CEO: Chances Of Iran Sanctions Waiver Are ‘Very Slim’

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 Alt text

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com