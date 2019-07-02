Saudis May Cut Oil Prices For Asian Markets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.21 -1.88 -3.18%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.36 -1.70 -2.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.248 -0.019 -0.84%
Mars US 19 hours 61.19 +0.82 +1.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.71 +0.11 +0.17%
Urals 2 days 62.80 +0.85 +1.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.60 -0.48 -0.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.248 -0.019 -0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.02 +0.14 +0.22%
Murban 2 days 66.30 +0.48 +0.73%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.61 -0.58 -0.98%
Basra Light 2 days 66.06 -0.43 -0.65%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.98 -0.85 -1.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Girassol 2 days 65.56 -1.00 -1.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.71 +0.11 +0.17%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.16 -2.80 -6.67%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.09 +0.62 +1.39%
Canadian Condensate 15 days 54.74 +0.62 +1.15%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 59.54 +0.62 +1.05%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.34 +0.62 +1.15%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.09 +0.62 +1.18%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.09 +0.62 +1.18%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.59 +0.62 +1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.34 +0.62 +1.06%
Central Alberta 4 days 54.09 +0.62 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.44 +0.06 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.04 +0.62 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.99 +0.62 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.99 +0.62 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.97 +0.37 +0.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes OPEC Extends Oil Cut To Prop Up Prices As Economy Weakens
  • 1 hour On time, no excuses: France Urges Iran To Reverse Breach Of Nuclear Deal
  • 3 hours U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer
  • 2 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 4 hours The U.S. Got More Electricity From Renewables Than Coal For The First Time
  • 59 mins The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 21 mins Oil-sands recovery by solvents has just done a licencing agreement requiring the licencee to commit to a $20 million plant,
  • 8 hours WOW!! SAY ITS NOT SO!! DAMNED OIL DEBT!!! OFFSHORE OIL IN DEBT CRISIS!
  • 21 mins Oil prices weighing companies down, bankruptcies, service companies etc
  • 4 hours For all the trump fans out there
  • 5 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 5 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 4 hours Mayors Across country commit to buying EVs
  • 18 hours Deepwater, tight oil share similar growth themes, Both tight oil and deepwater have vital roles to play, WoodMac says
  • 18 hours U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy
  • 18 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint

Breaking News:

China Grants More Crude Oil Import Quotas To Refiners

OPEC And Partners Officially Ratify New Deal

OPEC And Partners Officially Ratify New Deal

Russia and the other non-OPEC…

Is Argentina’s Shale Boom Finally Taking Off?

Is Argentina’s Shale Boom Finally Taking Off?

After years of drilling and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis May Cut Oil Prices For Asian Markets

By Irina Slav - Jul 02, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Saudi Riyal

Saudi Arabia may reduce its official selling price for oil for Asian buyers in August, unnamed sources told Reuters, adding the move was prompted by a decline in Middle Eastern benchmarks last month.

A Reuters survey among five refiners revealed the official selling price for the Kingdom’s flagship Arab Light hit a five-year high for deliveries this month, but as benchmarks weaken OSPs have to come down, too. The cut could be of between US$0.30-0.50 per barrel.

“The (official selling) prices need to come down because (spot) prices could drop further next month,” one refiner told Reuters, adding the Dubai benchmark used in pricing cargoes for September loading had fallen since that five-year peak last month.

Saudi Arabia earlier this year increased its OSPs for Asian clients after the U.S. ended the sanction waivers granted to eight Iranian oil importers. Out of options, many refiners in the region were forced to place additional orders for Saudi crude to fill the gap.

However, it was quickly clear this can’t be a long-term strategy as Asian buyers, and particularly China and India, would soon begin to look for cheaper alternatives if Saudi prices remain high. What’s more, benchmarks have proved stubborn in their reluctance to continue climbing up: after a brief spike by about US$2 per barrel on the largely expected news OPEC+ will extend its production cuts, Brent and WTI both retreated.

In addition to the already chronic effect of U.S. production updates on prices, worry about global oil demand is returning, too, and it wiped out a lot of the gains oil had registered yesterday.

“After 2-1/2 years of production cuts, the effects of rolling over production cuts is losing steam,” an analyst from OANDA told Reuters. “The trade war is not likely to get resolved any time soon,” Edward Moya said, “and while central banks globally are expected to deliver fresh stimulus in the coming months, economic activity is continuing to trend lower.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oxy Jet Trip To Shell Home Sparks New Anadarko Speculation

Next Post

China Grants More Crude Oil Import Quotas To Refiners

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com