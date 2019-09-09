Saudis Look To Enrich Uranium For Nuclear Power Program

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.13 +0.28 +0.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.80 +0.21 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.601 +0.016 +0.62%
Mars US 5 hours 58.60 +1.38 +2.41%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.75 +0.17 +0.28%
Urals 23 hours 57.05 -1.65 -2.81%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.54 +1.73 +2.80%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.13 +0.41 +0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.601 +0.016 +0.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 59.96 +0.62 +1.04%
Murban 23 hours 61.90 +0.99 +1.63%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 56.02 +1.83 +3.38%
Basra Light 23 hours 64.11 +1.60 +2.56%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 63.11 +2.18 +3.58%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.54 +1.73 +2.80%
Bonny Light 23 hours 63.54 +1.73 +2.80%
Girassol 23 hours 64.83 +1.91 +3.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.75 +0.17 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 43.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.97 -0.43 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 50.52 +0.22 +0.44%
Premium Synthetic 10 days 56.92 +0.22 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.92 +0.12 +0.23%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.22 +0.22 +0.45%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.22 +0.22 +0.45%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 51.27 +0.07 +0.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.32 +0.42 +0.74%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.27 +0.22 +0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Giddings 23 hours 48.00 +1.25 +2.67%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.27 +0.20 +0.32%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 51.80 +1.33 +2.64%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.65 +0.22 +0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 12 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 5 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 13 mins Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 3 hours Senator Elizabeth Warren Promises to Rebuild Russian Economy, Grow China’s Influence and Support Maduro Regime in Venezuela
  • 15 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 2 hours Iran in the world market
  • 44 mins NYC 'Climate Justice' Legislation, calling for "an immediate emergency mobilization to restore a safe climate"
  • 23 hours Iranian tanker spotted off Syrian port despite assurances Tehran would not flout EU sanctions.
  • 39 mins In Saudi Shocker, Al-Falih Ousted As Energy Minister, Replaced By MbS' Half-Brother
  • 1 day Green New Landfill Deal
  • 1 day BP Says Some of Its Oil ‘Won’t See the Light of Day’
  • 1 day U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia
  • 7 hours How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate
  • 2 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 21 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?

Breaking News:

Saudis Look To Enrich Uranium For Nuclear Power Program

Oil Fails To Gain Traction In Rattled Markets

Oil Fails To Gain Traction In Rattled Markets

Oil Fails To Gain Traction…

Alaska’s Last Oil Frontier Will Never Be Developed

Alaska’s Last Oil Frontier Will Never Be Developed

All large publicly held firms…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Look To Enrich Uranium For Nuclear Power Program

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 09, 2019, 10:00 PM CDT Nuclear

Saudi Arabia plans to have uranium produced and enriched in the future for a civil nuclear power program, the newly-appointed Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Monday.

“We are proceeding with it cautiously ... we are experimenting with two nuclear reactors,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying at a conference in Abu Dhabi in bin Salman’s first official appearance since he was named to replace Khalid al-Falih at the helm of the powerful energy ministry of Saudi Arabia.  

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has been planning to begin building a nuclear power plant with the help of U.S. technology. Last year, now former energy minister al-Falih said that the U.S. was not the only option for the Kingdom when it comes to developing nuclear energy projects.

Cooperation with the United States in the field of nuclear power is only possible for countries that sign the so-called 123 agreement, which stipulates a clear distinction between using nuclear technology for civil and for military purposes, and binds the signee to utilizing the technology for civil purposes only.

Referring to oil policies, the new Saudi energy minister assured markets on Monday saying that there would be no “radical” change in Saudi Arabia’s oil policy. 

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader, will continue to work with other producers to reach oil market balance, adding that the OPEC+ coalition of producers would stay for the long term.

Asked if deeper cuts are needed to support oil prices—as analysts have suggested— Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, as carried by Reuters:

“It would be wrong from my end to pre-empt the rest of the OPEC members.”

The new Saudi minister called on all members of the pact, however, to comply with their share of the production cuts. Saudi Arabia has been over-complying with the deal by more than half a million barrels a day, while other members such as Iraq and Nigeria have frequently exceeded their output caps.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC, Allies May Discuss New Metrics To Monitor Oil Market

Next Post

OPEC, Allies May Discuss New Metrics To Monitor Oil Market

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Low Solar Panel Prices Spark Surge In Adoption
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com