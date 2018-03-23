U.S. Is Not Saudi Arabia’s Only Option For Nuclear Power

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.50 +1.20 +1.87%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.40 +1.02 +1.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.633 -0.023 -0.87%
Mars US 20 hours 63.15 -0.82 -1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 +0.80 +1.22%
Urals 2 days 64.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.41 -0.18 -0.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.44 -0.25 -0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.633 -0.023 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.13 +1.55 +2.44%
Murban 2 days 68.58 +1.40 +2.08%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.15 -0.26 -0.41%
Basra Light 2 days 63.90 -0.93 -1.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.89 -0.14 -0.20%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.41 -0.18 -0.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.41 -0.18 -0.26%
Girassol 2 days 69.16 -0.18 -0.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 +0.80 +1.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.27 +1.25 +2.91%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.80 -0.37 -1.02%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.90 -0.87 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.55 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.50 +0.23 +0.39%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.80 -0.87 -1.54%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.80 -0.87 -1.54%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.80 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.80 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.55 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.55 -1.00 -1.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.75 -1.00 -1.62%
Giddings 2 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.94 +1.63 +2.42%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.25 -0.87 -1.47%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.20 -0.87 -1.38%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.20 -0.87 -1.38%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.75 -0.87 -1.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.50 -1.00 -1.80%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.06 -0.87 -1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 53 mins This Will Be the Answer From China On U.S. Tariffs
  • 5 hours Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 4 hours France Terrorist Attack?! At Least One Dead In French Supermarket Hostage-Taking
  • 8 hours Twitcoin....
  • 23 hours Snowden Reveals Bitcoin Transactions Being Tracked by NSA
  • 3 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 1 day Getting out of oil .. now
  • 2 days Elon Musk’s $2.6 Billion Tesla Challenge
  • 29 mins U.S. Charges, Sanctions Iranians For Global Cyber Attacks on behalf of Tehran. What about sanctions on Russia?
  • 1 day The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 6 mins Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 2 days U.S. Arrests Iranian Over Alleged $115 Million Sanctions Evasion Scheme Involving Venezuelan Housing Project
  • 2 days Too much or doable - $900 Billion Annual Investments Needed In Renewables By 2030
  • 1 day EU Proposes Online Turnover Tax For Big Tech Firms
  • 1 day U.S. Judge To Question Big Oil On Climate Change
  • 18 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy

Breaking News:

British Columbia Offers Tax Breaks To LNG Canada Project

Alt Text

The New Atomic Age: Nuclear Fusion And Beyond

As the world energy market…

Alt Text

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Colorado State scientists have just…

Alt Text

This Oil Major Just Invested In Nuclear Fusion Energy

Oil major Eni has committed…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Is Not Saudi Arabia’s Only Option For Nuclear Power

By Irina Slav - Mar 23, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT MBS

The United States is not Saudi Arabia’s only option when it comes to developing nuclear energy projects, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said during Crown Prince Mohammed’s two-week visit in the U.S.

Reuters quoted the official as saying that if the United States declined to help the Kingdom develop its nuclear power industry, it would lose an opportunity to “influence the programme in a positive way.” This, however, would not stop the Saudis from tapping uranium enrichment and plutonium reprocessing technology: besides the United States., Riyadh is also in talks with companies from Russia, China, South Korea, and others.

Cooperation with the United States in the field of nuclear power is only possible for countries that sign the so-called 123 agreement, which stipulates a clear distinction between using nuclear technology for civil and for military purposes, and binds the signee to utilizing the technology for civil purposes only.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry has been negotiating a possible nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, but it seems the Kingdom is unwilling to sign the 123 agreement for reasons that until recently remained undisclosed. This weekend, however, Crown Prince Mohammed admitted in an interview for CBS that Saudi Arabia is not averse to developing nuclear weapons if it gets a whiff about Iran doing the same. Related: U.S. Electricity Sales Fall Again

“Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb,” Mohammed told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell, “but without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”

The Kingdom’s nuclear plan seeks the construction of 16 nuclear reactors within the next 20-25 years, for a total cost of over US$80 billion. The aim is to reduce the domestic consumption of crude oil, so more of it can be exported. Saudi Arabia currently uses about 25 percent of its oil production domestically but demand for electricity is booming.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Oil Prices Up As EIA Confirms Crude Draw
OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

 Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

 Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

Scientists Are One Step Closer To Nuclear Fusion

 Natural Gas Is Under Attack

Natural Gas Is Under Attack

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com