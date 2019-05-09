Saudis Get ‘’Moderate’’ Requests To Replace Lost Iranian Oil Supply

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.64 -0.48 -0.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.26 -0.11 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.592 -0.018 -0.69%
Mars US 19 hours 67.62 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
Urals 2 days 68.18 -0.77 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.76 +0.48 +0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.592 -0.018 -0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.26 -1.03 -1.47%
Murban 2 days 70.79 -0.91 -1.27%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.82 +0.33 +0.52%
Basra Light 2 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.32 +0.27 +0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Girassol 2 days 71.84 +0.40 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.55 -0.67 -1.45%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 49.12 +0.72 +1.49%
Canadian Condensate 76 days 58.87 +0.72 +1.24%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 62.57 +0.72 +1.16%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 56.82 +0.72 +1.28%
Peace Sour 20 hours 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Peace Sour 20 hours 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 57.22 +0.72 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 63.07 +0.72 +1.15%
Central Alberta 20 hours 55.87 +0.72 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 2 days 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.34 -0.68 -0.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.07 -0.13 -0.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.02 -0.13 -0.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.02 -0.13 -0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.75 -0.75 -1.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.27 +0.72 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 12 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 5 hours Oxford Economics: Trade War Tops List of Global Risks
  • 2 mins OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 2 hours OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 30 mins Why is bigger better in the Permian?
  • 5 hours Tensions: U.S., Japan, India and Philippines Challenge Beijing With Naval Drills In The South China Sea
  • 2 hours England Sinking
  • 1 hour Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 6 hours NY NO FOSSIL FUELS
  • 1 hour Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 1 hour Nine Line Bind
  • 2 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 9 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 7 hours Roll-back: Iran Informs World Powers It Will Stop 'Some Commitments' Under Nuclear Deal
  • 2 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields

Breaking News:

Saudis Get ‘’Moderate’’ Requests To Replace Lost Iranian Oil Supply

EU Promises To Double U.S. LNG Imports Within 5 Years

EU Promises To Double U.S. LNG Imports Within 5 Years

The European Union has promised…

Nigeria Shuts In More Oil After Protests In Niger Delta

Nigeria Shuts In More Oil After Protests In Niger Delta

Ongoing protests in the Niger…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Get ‘’Moderate’’ Requests To Replace Lost Iranian Oil Supply

By Irina Slav - May 09, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Oil tanker

Saudi Arabia has received several “moderate” requests to replace Iranian oil next month, Bloomberg reports, citing an anonymous source familiar with Riyadh’s oil plans.

The report comes on the heels of news that OPEC’s de facto leader and largest producer has raised export prices for Asian customers for June and July due to additional requests for exports.

According to a Reuters update, Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light for June delivery sells at a premium of US$2.10 per barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, up by US$0.70 per barrel from cargoes for May delivery. Riyadh also raised the price of this most popular among its grades for Europe, by US$0.80 a barrel from the price of shipments for May delivery. The price for oil exports to the United States, however, was reduced.

Interestingly enough, however, Saudi Arabia has no plans to start raising its oil production, the Bloomberg source noted. In March and April, the Kingdom pumped some 9.8 million bpd, below its quota of 10.311 million bpd assigned to it by the OPEC+ joint ministerial committee.

Related: Oil Production Booms… But Funding Is Drying Up

What’s more interesting, however, is that, according to the source, Saudi Arabia had no plans to increase its overall exports next month. This means it would have to cut shipments to some destinations to satisfy reported Asian demand. The total Saudi exports in June are seen at less than 7 million bpd, with more oil remaining at home to use for air conditioning, earlier media reports said.

Earlier this month, reports emerged, again quoting unnamed sources close to Riyadh, that Saudi Arabia could actually increase its oil production in June. However, those sources said, speaking to Reuters, that this did not mean the country would increase exports.

“The Saudis want oil prices to stay at current levels at least for a month or two. They don’t want to raise their production above the 10.3 million bpd, because they are part of the OPEC+ pact, but they are also being pressured by the U.S. to increase their output,” one of the sources said at the time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Chevron Bows Out Of Anadarko Fight, Oxy Jet Trip Suggests Shell Might Step Up

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Goldman: Oil Prices Won’t Reach $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com