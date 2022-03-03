Saudis Could Hike Prices For Their Oil To Highest Spreads On Record

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 107.7 -2.93 -2.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 110.7 -2.22 -1.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 4.722 -0.040 -0.84%
Graph up Heating Oil 30 mins 3.503 +0.009 +0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 3.284 -0.024 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 111.5 +7.04 +6.74%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 3.284 -0.024 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.7 +11.04 +11.19%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.6 +10.90 +10.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 105.7 +3.41 +3.33%
Graph down Basra Light 94 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 115.8 +4.43 +3.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 112.9 +4.02 +3.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 96.50 +7.19 +8.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 112.8 +7.19 +6.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 111.0 +7.19 +6.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.9 +7.19 +7.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 106.1 +7.19 +7.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 106.1 +7.19 +7.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 108.2 +7.19 +7.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 111.7 +7.19 +6.88%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 106.4 +7.19 +7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 107.0 +7.00 +7.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 100.8 +7.00 +7.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.1 +7.18 +7.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 105.0 +7.19 +7.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 108.9 +7.19 +7.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.9 +7.19 +7.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 107.0 +7.00 +7.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.8 +7.00 +7.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 hour 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 15 mins Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 18 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 20 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 1 day "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

Saudis Could Hike Prices For Their Oil To Highest Spreads On Record

The Impossible Task Of Keeping Oil Prices Grounded

The Impossible Task Of Keeping Oil Prices Grounded

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and…

World Bank: There Will Be Alternatives To Russian Gas In Five Years

World Bank: There Will Be Alternatives To Russian Gas In Five Years

There will be alternatives to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Could Hike Prices For Their Oil To Highest Spreads On Record

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 03, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, could raise its official selling prices for Asia for April to the highest differentials to benchmarks on record, as buyers scramble to secure additional crude from the Middle East amid toxic Russian cargoes after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Saudis are expected to raise significantly their official selling prices (OSPs), and Arab Light—the Kingdom’s flagship grade—could see its price for Asia next month at as much as $4.50 per barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, which would be a record high differential, three of five refining sources in Asia said in a Reuters poll on Wednesday. The expected Arab Light price would be $1.70 per barrel more than the price at which the grade is selling to Asia in March.

Saudi Arabia generally sets the pricing trends of the other major Middle Eastern oil producers, and it usually sets the OSPs of its crude for the following month around the fifth of each month, typically after the monthly OPEC+ meeting.

This month’s meeting on March 2 didn’t result in any surprises and the OPEC+ group rubberstamped another modest 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) increase in its collective oil production for April, despite soaring oil prices after a key member of the pact, non-OPEC producer Russia, invaded Ukraine.

The expectation of a sharp increase in Saudi oil prices reflect the rallying Dubai/Oman prices, off which Middle East’s crude for Asia is priced, and the exceptionally tight market for Asian buyers, many of which are now seeking extra volumes from the Middle East – despite oil’s rally to over a decade-high – as they are wary of touching barrels from Russia. Crude from Russia, the key Saudi ally in the OPEC+ pact, has become increasingly toxic for buyers globally after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was met with harsh banking sanctions for Russian banks.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UN Nuclear Watchdog: Iran Sharply Increased Its Stockpile Of Enriched Uranium

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China

SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China
Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  

Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com