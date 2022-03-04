Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 4 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 3 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 33 mins "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 13 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 40 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 14 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 15 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 20 hours Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Surge By $0.20 In A Week

Oil Prices Soar Despite News Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Release

Germany Goes For Full Energy Policy Overhaul Amid Ukraine Crisis

Tsvetana Paraskova

U.S. Gasoline Prices Surge By $0.20 In A Week

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 04, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

U.S. gasoline prices have surged by 20 cents in just a week, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent international crude oil prices soaring above $110 per barrel.

The national average now stands at $3.781/gal, “up an amazing 20c/gal from a week ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for fuel-savings app GasBuddy, said on Friday.

The daily rise was among the ten biggest daily increases ever and the highest recorded outside August and September at 6.5c/gal, De Haan added.

On Thursday, for the first time ever, a U.S. city breached the $5/gal per gallon average—this is San Francisco, De Haan tweeted yesterday.

Earlier this week, De Haan predicted that the national average could potentially jump to $3.90/gal by St. Patrick’s Day, and possibly to a record-breaking $4.10 by April 1.

Per AAA data, the national average of regular gasoline was $3.837/gal early on Friday. Last month, the national average was $3.423 per gallon, and at this time last year it was $2.745/gal.

Since last Thursday, the start of Putin’s war in Ukraine, the following ten states have seen the largest increases in their averages, according to AAA: Michigan (+39 cents), Indiana (+36 cents), Illinois (+31 cents), Ohio (+30 cents), Tennessee (+26 cents), Kentucky (+24 cents), South Carolina (+20 cents), Georgia (+21 cents), Delaware (+19 cents), and Alabama (+18 cents).

“An increase in gas demand, alongside a reduction in total supply, is contributing to price increases, but increasing oil prices continue to play a leading role in pushing prices higher. Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb,” AAA said on Thursday.

“The market will likely continue to increase the price of oil as more sanctions are imposed on Russia. A potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. or other countries will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies,” AAA noted.

Early on Friday, oil prices were up by 2%, with WTI Crude at $110.50 and Brent Crude at $113.44.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

