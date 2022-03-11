Saudi Refinery Targeted With Drone Attack

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.0 +1.94 +1.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.1 +1.81 +1.66%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.725 +0.094 +2.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.380 +0.083 +2.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.262 +0.105 +3.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 105.2 -1.63 -1.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.262 +0.105 +3.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 115.3 -12.34 -9.67%
Graph down Murban 1 day 117.3 -12.99 -9.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 107.8 -10.31 -8.73%
Graph down Basra Light 101 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 118.4 -8.90 -6.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Girassol 1 day 116.3 -8.12 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 90.45 -1.72 -1.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 91.92 -2.68 -2.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 108.2 -2.68 -2.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 106.4 -2.68 -2.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 104.3 -2.68 -2.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 101.5 -2.68 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 101.5 -2.68 -2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 103.6 -2.68 -2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 107.1 -2.68 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 101.8 -2.68 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 96.50 -2.50 -2.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.4 +4.72 +3.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 99.97 -2.68 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 -8.52 -6.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 27 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 22 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 2 days Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic

Breaking News:

Saudi Refinery Targeted With Drone Attack

The World Needs American Oil Now More Than Ever

The World Needs American Oil Now More Than Ever

It’s no secret that the…

UAE, Saudi Arabia Decline Talks With Biden Amid Oil Price Surge

UAE, Saudi Arabia Decline Talks With Biden Amid Oil Price Surge

The United Arab Emirates and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Refinery Targeted With Drone Attack

By Irina Slav - Mar 11, 2022, 8:30 AM CST

An unnamed party attacked a Saudi refinery in Riyadh with a drone and caused a small fire, the Saudi energy ministry said, as quoted by Reuters.

The attack was cut short and did not affect the operation of the refinery, officials also said. The party responsible for the attack has not been named.

"The refinery's operations and supplies of petroleum and its derivatives were not affected," the statement said.

"These repeated acts of sabotage and terrorism on vital installations and civilian structures ... do not just target the Kingdom but aim to undermine the security and stability of global energy supplies," the energy ministry also said.

A separate report by the Saudi Press Agency spoke about an attack by Houthi rebels from Yemen on "civilians and civilian objects in Jazan City, a Saudi oil industry hub.

Reuters noted in its report that the Houthis had not announced any attacks against Saudi Arabia in the last few days.

Saudi oil facilities are a top target for the Houthis, which Saudi Arabia is trying to oust from Yemen after they removed the Saudi-affiliated government of the country in 2014 and have since then assumed power in most of Yemen.

The Yemeni war, which has resulted in the worst humanitarian crisis in modern times, is widely seen as a proxy war between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

While the Saudi forces intercept most of the drones and missiles the Houthis launch at targets in the Kingdom, some do get through. The most notable one so far was an attack that took place two years ago and took off 5 percent of the global daily oil supply offline as the missiles hit an oil field and a processing plant.

While the Houthi rebels took responsibility for the attack, the Saudis and their U.S. partners blamed Iran, which backs the Houthis.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Big Oil Is Planning $38 Billion In Buybacks This Year

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com