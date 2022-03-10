Big Oil Is Planning $38 Billion In Buybacks This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 106.2 +0.15 +0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 109.0 -0.33 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.661 +0.030 +0.65%
Graph down Heating Oil 14 mins 3.267 -0.029 -0.88%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 3.123 -0.034 -1.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 105.2 -1.63 -1.53%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 3.123 -0.034 -1.08%

Graph down Marine 22 hours 115.3 -12.34 -9.67%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 117.3 -12.99 -9.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 107.8 -10.31 -8.73%
Graph down Basra Light 101 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 118.4 -8.90 -6.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 116.3 -8.12 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.17 -15.23 -14.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 94.60 -15.00 -13.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 110.9 -15.00 -11.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 109.1 -15.00 -12.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 107.0 -15.00 -12.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 106.3 -15.00 -12.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 109.8 -15.00 -12.02%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 104.5 -15.00 -12.56%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 96.50 -2.50 -2.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.4 +4.72 +3.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 99.97 -2.68 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 -8.52 -6.55%

  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 15 hours Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 11 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 22 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans

Big Oil Is Planning $38 Billion In Buybacks This Year

Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude

Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude

U.S. Secretary of State Antony…

Oil Rises As UAE Backtracks On OPEC Output Boost Statement

Oil Rises As UAE Backtracks On OPEC Output Boost Statement

The UAE has taken a…

Big Oil Is Planning $38 Billion In Buybacks This Year

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 10, 2022, 9:30 PM CST

With WTI at over $107 per barrel, and Brent at $111, energy stocks are setting record highs and buybacks are in the air. 

Bloomberg reports that a minimum of 21 major North American energy companies engaged in stock buybacks in Q4 2021, and that buybacks continue to gain significant momentum as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalates. 

In total, analysts expected big oil to conclude $38 billion in share buybacks this year, and possibly more, with all seven oil supermajors pursuing the return to shareholders based on bumper profits. 

That would be more than at any time since 2008.

The momentum started even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Devon Energy a prime example. Devon’s Q4 2021 earnings report on February 15th showed a complete reversal from a $2.5-billion loss in 2020 to a $2.8-billion profit in 2021. That led to a 45% dividend raise and some $600 million in buybacks, compared to only $38 million in buybacks for 2021, CNBC reports. 

Earlier this month, Chevron said it would increase buybacks, with a plan to buyback between $5 and $10 billion in stock per year, up from a range of $3-$5 billion previously. 

Most recently, Occidental Petroleum announced a $3-billion buyback earlier this month. 

American oil and gas companies have been refraining from ramping up production; instead, opting to return cash to shareholders, with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm saying on Wednesday that, “In this moment of crisis we need more supply. Right now we need oil and gas production to rise to meet current demand."

“Capital discipline today for oil companies is basically no [production] growth,” Occidental Petroleum Chief Executive Vicki Hollub noted at a Houston conference on Wednesday. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

