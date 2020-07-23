Saudi Oil Revenues Continue To Slide After Ending Price War

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.02 -0.88 -2.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.29 -1.00 -2.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.100 +5.95%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 42.70 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 44.24 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Urals 2 days 43.95 +1.50 +3.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.43 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.100 +5.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.16 +0.24 +0.55%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.55 +0.28 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.33 -0.89 -2.01%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.57 +0.14 +0.30%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.21 -1.23 -2.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.41 -1.21 -2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.24 -0.05 -0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.79 +0.16 +0.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 35.30 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.90 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.30 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.90 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.84 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 35.85 -0.06 -0.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 39.80 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.80 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.64 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 1 hour The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 2 hours Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 15 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 3 hours Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 2 days Apology Accepted!
  • 1 day COVID is real now
  • 2 days Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump
  • 8 hours Study Claims Coronavirus Like a Bad Flu Season
  • 2 days Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 2 days Judge family attacked
  • 2 days The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)

Breaking News:

Banks Shun Loans To U.S. Shale Drillers

Permian Leads Recovery As Frackers Ramp Up Activity After Oil Crash

Permian Leads Recovery As Frackers Ramp Up Activity After Oil Crash

Drilling activity in the Permian…

Smart Cities Will Revolutionize Energy Consumption After The Pandemic

Smart Cities Will Revolutionize Energy Consumption After The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has put…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Oil Revenues Continue To Slide After Ending Price War

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 23, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Oil revenues for the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, continued to slide in May after the Kingdom ended its oil price war with Russia, with the income from oil exports plunging by 65 percent year on year, data from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics showed on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s total exports plunged in May 2020 compared to May 2019. The significantly lower value of oil exports was the main drag on overall Saudi merchandise exports in May – the first month in which the OPEC+ group cut production by record levels after Saudi Arabia and Russia forged a new deal to cut supply to the market amid the demand crash in the pandemic.

The value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports plunged by US$11.8 billion (44.277 billion Saudi riyals), or by 65.0 percent year on year in May, the General Authority for Statistics said.

The share of oil exports in total exports declined from 78.6 percent in May 2019 to 65.4 percent in May 2020.

The drop in oil revenues for May follows a similar drop of US$12 billion in Saudi oil revenues for April, when the Kingdom made good on its promise to flood the market with oil and contributed to the oil price plunge to the lowest since 1999 together with the crash in demand during the lockdowns in Europe and the United States.

The rebound in oil prices since May could slow the drop in Saudi oil income in June and July, but the world’s top oil exporter is feeling the pinch from the low oil prices and the low oil exports as per the OPEC+ deal.

Earlier this year, after the price crash it helped create by flooding the market with oil, Saudi Arabia tripled its value-added tax (VAT) and suspended cost-of-living allowances as part of a new round of painful austerity measures to save its finances.  

Earlier in July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the price plunge and the production cuts would hit oil exporters in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) hard, with the combined oil income for those countries expected to plummet by US$270 billion this year compared to 2019. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

1 In 10 Gas Flares In Permian Malfunction

Next Post

Banks Shun Loans To U.S. Shale Drillers

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com