Saudi-Led Coalition Thwarted Oil Tanker Attack

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 55 mins 46.78 -0.40 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 mins 51.13 -0.73 -1.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 55 mins 1.827 +0.027 +1.50%
Graph down Mars US 33 mins 47.58 -0.50 -1.04%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 47.30 +0.40 +0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.02 +0.17 +0.41%
Chart Natural Gas 55 mins 1.827 +0.027 +1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 51.78 +1.23 +2.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 53.74 +1.27 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.62 +0.40 +0.90%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.71 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 53.02 +0.46 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.49 +0.54 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.10 -0.88 -2.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.78 +0.43 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 48.03 +0.43 +0.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 47.58 +0.43 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.93 +0.43 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.18 +0.43 +1.17%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.18 +0.43 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.43 +0.43 +1.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 46.18 +0.43 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.68 +0.43 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.85 +2.54 +5.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 40.73 -0.40 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.50 +0.50 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.91 +0.43 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 hour Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 3 hours Pompeo Confirms US-Taliban Deal Has Secret Elements
  • 20 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 20 hours OPEC+ says they can get oil to $60 bbl with 1 mm bbl/d cut. How, when by most accounts China's demand alone down 4 mm bbl/d ? The OPEC Smoke & Mirrors. It works ?
  • 19 hours Syria conflict
  • 14 hours Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 21 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 3 hours Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 8 hours Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 12 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 18 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 3 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 3 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost

Breaking News:

Europe Looks To Pass 2050 Net Zero Carbon Goal Into Law

China’s Oil Demand Could Rebound Sooner Than Expected

China’s Oil Demand Could Rebound Sooner Than Expected

Depending on the speed of…

5 Top Alt-Energy Stocks Storming Wall Street

5 Top Alt-Energy Stocks Storming Wall Street

Oil and gas stocks are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi-Led Coalition Thwarted Oil Tanker Attack

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 04, 2020, 1:30 PM CST Middle east

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced on Wednesday that it had staved off an attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, Saudi news agency SPA reported.

The attackers, spokesman Turki al-Malki allege, on Tuesday targeted an oil tanker sailing off Yemen’s Nishtun port with four boats—one of which was remotely controlled. According to the spokesman, the remote vessel was “trying to explode” the oil tanker.

The spokesman stopped short of naming the attackers or their country of origin or the name of the oil tanker that was targeted.

Yemen continues to be a rocked by fighting between the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia. On February 21, Houthi rebels launched a missile attack on Saudi Arabia, but the Saudis were able to intercept the missiles, according to Saudi Arabia. The Houthis claimed the attack, but offered a different version of events, claiming that it struck their objectives—which were “sensitive targets”—with “high precision”.

Tuesday’s events are just the latest development in a string of hostilities between the two opposing groups, with no end in sight.

The Houthi rebels took responsibility for the September 14 attacks on Saudi Aramco’s oil infrastructure that cost some 5.7 million bpd in lost oil production capacity last year. Both Riyadh and Washington blamed the attacks on Iran, which continues to deny any involvement. UN investigators last month determined that the Houthis did not, in fact, carry out the Saudi attack.  

The Yemeni war, which began in 2015, has led to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world at the moment, and there is no end in sight, with the fight between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition recently intensifying around the key port city of Hodeida.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Morgan Stanley Expects Near-Zero Oil Demand Growth In China In 2020

Next Post

Morgan Stanley Expects Near-Zero Oil Demand Growth In China In 2020

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com