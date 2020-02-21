Houthis Launch Attack On Saudi Arabia

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.27 -0.61 -1.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 57.73 -1.07 -1.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.922 -0.009 -0.47%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 54.88 +0.89 +1.65%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 58.94 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph up Urals 1 day 55.90 +1.60 +2.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 49.15 +0.30 +0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.922 -0.009 -0.47%
Graph up Marine 1 day 57.12 +0.61 +1.08%
Graph up Murban 1 day 58.67 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 51.89 +0.07 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 61.05 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 61.02 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 60.41 +0.48 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 59.63 +0.49 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 58.94 +0.59 +1.01%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.78 -0.16 -0.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 31.38 +0.39 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 52.28 +0.39 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 54.28 +0.39 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 46.48 +0.39 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 45.88 +0.39 +0.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 50.38 +0.39 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 41.88 +0.39 +0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 +2.43 +4.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 57.16 +1.24 +2.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 47.73 +0.49 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 51.68 +0.49 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 61.51 +0.49 +0.80%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Houthis Launch Attack On Saudi Arabia

By Irina Slav - Feb 21, 2020, 9:30 AM CST Houthis

The Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a missile attack on Saudi Arabia early this morning but the missiles were intercepted by the Saudi defense system, Reuters reported, citing a Saudi state news agency.

The rebel group has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack but the Saudi side said they missiles were fired from the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and targeted cities and civilians.

Last September, the Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for the missiles and drone attack on a Saudi oil field and a processing plant that temporarily removed as many as 5.7 million bpd from the Kingdom’s oil production capacity and caused a spike in prices.

The Saudis and the U.S., however, blamed the attack on Iran itself, claiming evidence showed the missiles had been fired from the north rather than the south, where Yemen is.

A confidential report from the UN Security Council Yemen sanctions committee also denied it was the Houthis that launched the September attacks, with the authors saying that “despite their claims to the contrary, the Houthi forces did not launch the attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais on 14 September 2019.”

Last month, the Houthis claimed responsibility for another attack as well, this time on Aramco facilities in the city of Jizan on the Red Sea coast, just north of the border with Yemen.

The alleged Houthi attack came as retaliation for “escalating air strikes,” on Yemen by the Saudi coalition. The Saudi side, however, never confirmed or denied the attack.

The Yemeni war, which began in 2015, has led to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world at the moment, and there is no end in sight, with the fight between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition recently intensifying around the key port city of Hodeida.

Even so, Yemen is producing some oil: as of late January, the rate was 55,000 bpd, S&P Global Platts reported, a fraction of what the country used to produce before the war broke out but still a 40-percent increase from early 2019.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

