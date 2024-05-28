Saudi Aramco Shares Tick Higher on Stock Sale News

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.82 +1.10 +1.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.19 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.51 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.508 -0.012 -0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.503 +0.019 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 207 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.503 +0.019 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.00 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.66 +1.03 +1.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 910 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 363 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 64.52 +0.85 +1.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 79.87 +0.85 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.12 +0.85 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 74.22 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 70.92 +0.85 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 70.92 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 73.97 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 80.92 +0.85 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 71.32 +0.85 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 9 days A question...
  • 14 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 14 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Canada Could Lose $55 Billion in Oil Investment if Emissions Cap Is Implemented

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

Soaring demand for copper in…

Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment In Oil Markets

Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment In Oil Markets

Oil prices are under pressure…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Shares Tick Higher on Stock Sale News

By Charles Kennedy - May 28, 2024, 3:40 AM CDT

Aramco’s shares climbed slightly higher today after media reports that the company planned to sell more shares as soon as next month.

The news about a planned sale was exclusively reported by Reuters, which cited two unnamed sources as saying there were such intentions at Aramco. One of these sources said the deal could bag Aramco some $10 billion in proceeds.

"Decisions about share sales are matters for our shareholders and are not something we are able to comment on," the company itself said in a response to the report.

Aramco’s initial public offering, which took place in late 2019, became the world’s largest as it generated $25.6 billion from the sale of 1.5% in the Saudi state company.

Aramco is one of the biggest sources of funding for ambitious public investment projects, notably the Neom smart city project that is estimated to cost $500 billion. Neom has been plagued by delays and other problems, not least because of the variability in funds availability. According to some reports, the Saudi government has been having trouble making the project work financially and was in need of fresh cash.

Aramco reported first-quarter profits of $27.3 billion. This was down from $31.9 billion for the same period of 2023, due to lower crude oil volumes sold, weakening refining and chemicals margins, and lower finance and other income. This was partially offset by lower production royalties and an increase in crude oil prices compared to the same period last year, the Saudi company said.

The company is actively investing in downstream projects, natural gas production, and international expansion into low-carbon energy. It is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence and other high-tech business areas. Aramco spent $3.5 billion on research and development last year, GlobalData said in a recent report, noting the company was active in as many as 250 areas of innovation including, besides AI, drone technology, robotics, and electric vehicles.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

New Petrobras CEO Promises Higher Shareholder Returns

Next Post

Canada Could Lose $55 Billion in Oil Investment if Emissions Cap Is Implemented

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com