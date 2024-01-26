Saudi Aramco Looks to Secure More Downstream Oil Deals in Asia

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.04 -0.32 -0.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.27 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.04 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.552 -0.019 -0.74%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 -0.005 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 84 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 -0.005 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.32 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.72 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.85 +1.02 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 787 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.44 +1.18 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 240 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.11 +2.27 +3.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.32 +0.72 +1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.87 +0.72 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Halts Approvals of New LNG Export Projects

Caltech's Space Solar Power Project Achieves Major Milestone

Caltech's Space Solar Power Project Achieves Major Milestone

Caltech's Space Solar Power Demonstrator…

Kyrgyzstan's Vehicle Reexport Boom Faces Headwinds

Kyrgyzstan's Vehicle Reexport Boom Faces Headwinds

Kyrgyzstan's lucrative business of reexporting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Looks to Secure More Downstream Oil Deals in Asia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 26, 2024, 5:30 AM CST

Aramco is looking to seal more downstream deals in Asia, particularly in China and India, as it bets on continued demand growth in its most important market for long-term buyers of its crude, the Saudi oil giant’s Downstream President Mohammed Al Qahtani told Bloomberg in an interview.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s top crude exporter and the biggest oil firm in terms of both production and market capitalization, has already struck several deals to buy stakes in Chinese refining and chemical projects and has recently entered Pakistan’s downstream sector. But it is on the hunt for more deals.   

“Really, the big growth markets for us are China, India and southeast Asia,” Al Qahtani told Bloomberg in an interview in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

Aramco wants to grow by both acquisitions and expansion of already operational projects.

“As we speak today we have teams in China negotiating deals,” Aramco’s executive told Bloomberg.

The oil giant is also negotiating deals in India, although progress in talks about “actual investments on the ground” is slower, Al Qahtani said.

In 2021, Aramco and India’s largest private refiner, Reliance Industries, scrapped a planned joint refining project worth $15 billion on valuation differences.

The Indian firm is a big customer for Aramco, which would “love to partner with, so we’ll see,” Al Qahtani told Bloomberg.

Last year, the executive said that “China is strategically important to our business growth in Asia and worldwide, and we will remain a reliable source of long-term oil supply.” 

In July 2023, Aramco completed the purchase of a 10% stake in Chinese petrochemical firm Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd for the equivalent of $3.4 billion as the Saudi oil giant continued to expand its downstream footprint in one of its key export markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aramco announced earlier in 2023 two major refinery and petrochemical deals in China, which not only give the world’s largest oil firm a share of the Chinese downstream market but also an additional export outlet for 690,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Saudi crude in China.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Urges Iran to Help Stop Houthi Attacks

Next Post

IEA: Global Natural Gas Demand Returning to Strong Growth in 2024

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024

 Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com