Saudi Aramco Looks To Expand Downstream Business In China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 28 mins 80.40 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.94 -0.52 -0.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.43 -0.39 -0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 -0.059 -2.24%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.766 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 81.47 -0.78 -0.95%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.766 -0.006 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.18 +1.46 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.86 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.23 +0.51 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 630 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.30 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.50 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 83 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 62.72 -0.54 -0.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 82.27 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 80.52 -0.54 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.47 -0.54 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 77.02 -0.54 -0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 82.12 -0.54 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.70 +0.92 +1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.00 +0.33 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.00 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Looks To Expand Downstream Business In China

Former Tesla Employees Raise $26 Billion For New Energy Startups

Former Tesla Employees Raise $26 Billion For New Energy Startups

Executives who have co-founded Tesla…

Inflation Reduction Act May Lead To Major Metals Supply Crunch

Inflation Reduction Act May Lead To Major Metals Supply Crunch

Government support, including direct financial…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Looks To Expand Downstream Business In China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 22, 2023, 6:31 AM CDT

Saudi Aramco looks to further bolster its downstream presence in the world’s top crude oil importer, China, the oil giant’s Downstream President, Mohammed Al Qahtani, has said.

“China is strategically important to our business growth in Asia and worldwide, and we will remain a reliable source of long-term oil supply,” Al Qahtani was quoted as saying by China Daily.

Oil product demand in China has seen a robust recovery, the Saudi executive said, reiterating Aramco’s view that China will drive global oil demand growth and is of strategic importance to the world’s largest crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia.   

“For example, more than half of the world's oil demand growth this year could come from China alone,” Al Qahtani said, echoing views of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and other forecasters that expect Chinese demand growth to account for around 70% of global oil demand increase in 2023.

The long-term prospects on the Chinese market are also favorable for Saudi Aramco, which is looking to further expand its downstream business in China and lock in future term supply contracts with the top global oil importer.

Just last month, Saudi Aramco completed the purchase of a 10% stake in a Chinese petrochemical firm for the equivalent of $3.4 billion as the Saudi oil giant continues to expand its downstream footprint in one of its key export markets. Aramco successfully closed the acquisition of a 10% interest in Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd.

Saudi Aramco announced earlier this year two major refinery and petrochemical deals in China, which not only give the world’s largest oil firm a share of the Chinese downstream market but also an additional export outlet for 690,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Saudi crude in China. 

A Saudi Aramco joint venture plans to build a $10-billion refining and petrochemical complex in China over the next three years, while Aramco has now completed the acquisition of 10% in Rongsheng Petrochemical and will supply 480,000 bpd of Arabian crude oil to Rongsheng affiliate Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co. Ltd (ZPC), under a long-term sales agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Charges Former Vitol Oil Trader In International Bribery Scheme

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com