Saudi Aramco Bets On Continuous Growth Of Chinese Oil Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.00 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 33 mins 78.24 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.09 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 7 hours 1.991 -0.039 -1.92%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.662 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 20 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 20 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.10 +2.42 +3.20%
Chart Opec Basket 20 hours 77.63 +2.62 +3.49%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 71.22 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.662 -0.006 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 77.38 +0.30 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 79.00 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 75.68 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Basra Light 485 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 77.92 +0.23 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 78.83 +0.31 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 20 hours 77.63 +2.62 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 58.43 -0.53 -0.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 51.95 +0.39 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 75.35 +0.39 +0.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 73.60 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 70.75 +0.39 +0.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 67.45 +0.39 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 67.45 +0.39 +0.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 68.75 +0.39 +0.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 77.70 +0.39 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 67.05 +0.39 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 20 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.21 +3.34 +4.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 65.73 +0.39 +0.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 69.68 +0.39 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 69.68 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 20 hours 79.36 +3.94 +5.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 19 hours Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 8 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

America’s LNG Problems Hit Banking Crisis Snags

Ominous Oceans: Shadow Tankers Endanger Global Waters

Ominous Oceans: Shadow Tankers Endanger Global Waters

A growing "shadow" fleet of…

Oil Majors Juggle Cheaper Crude With Lower Emissions

Oil Majors Juggle Cheaper Crude With Lower Emissions

Big Oil is juggling the…

Finding Value In Eagle Ford’s Merger Mania

Finding Value In Eagle Ford’s Merger Mania

Baytex's merger with Ranger Oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco Bets On Continuous Growth Of Chinese Oil Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Saudi Aramco announced this week two major refinery and petrochemical deals in China.
  • Saudi Arabia is betting on continued Chinese oil demand growth.
  • The two deals give Aramco a long-term export outlet to 690,000 bpd of Saudi crude to China.
Join Our Community

The world’s largest crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is betting big on the growing market for crude China, as Saudi oil giant Aramco is strengthening its downstream presence and crude supply market share in the world’s top importer.  

Saudi Aramco announced this week two major refinery and petrochemical deals in China, which not only give the world’s largest oil firm a share of the Chinese downstream market but also an additional export outlet for 690,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Saudi crude in China.   

With the two agreements, Saudi Arabia is betting on continuous growth in Chinese oil demand on the one hand. On the other hand, the Kingdom is looking to boost its market share in the world’s top oil importer, where its partner in the OPEC+ pact, Russia, has gained market share with cheap crude after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions on Moscow that followed. 

Saudi Arabia and Russia have been neck and neck on the Chinese oil market for years, but the fight for market share has become more contested since the war in Ukraine began as Russia pivoted to Asia and now bets on China and India as the key buyers of its crude, often offered at wide discounts to international benchmarks. 

Saudi Arabia sells its crude oil under long-term contracts, so it has a guaranteed share of the Chinese market. But Russia, having pivoted to Asia for crude and fuel sales after the Western sanctions, is offering its oil at discounts and could attract more Chinese buyers who don’t abide by the G7 price caps.

Russia was the single largest crude oil supplier to China in January and February, overtaking Saudi Arabia, which was the number-one supplier of oil to China last year. Related: $11 Trillion Investor Group Urges Members Not To Fund New Oil And Gas Projects

As China accelerated the buying of cheap Russian crude oil at discounts to international benchmarks, Chinese imports of crude from Russia jumped by 23.8% year over year to 1.94 million bpd in January and February 2023, per data by China’s General Administration of Customs cited by Reuters.

While Russia pushes to sell its crude—banned in the West—in Asia at discounts, Saudi Arabia is locking in long-term demand in China with stakes in refining and petrochemical projects. 

A Saudi Aramco joint venture plans to build a $10-billion refining and petrochemical complex in China over the next three years, the Saudi oil giant said on Sunday. The complex in northeast China will have the capacity to process 300,000 bpd, of which Aramco will supply 210,000 bpd. 

The project “represents a major milestone in our ongoing downstream expansion strategy in China and the wider region, which is an increasingly significant driver of global petrochemical demand,” Mohammed Al Qahtani, Aramco Executive Vice President of Downstream, said on Sunday. 

On the following day, Aramco said it would buy 10% in private refiner Rongsheng Petrochemical for the equivalent of $3.6 billion and would supply 480,000 bpd of Arabian crude oil to Rongsheng affiliate Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co. Ltd (ZPC), under a long-term sales agreement. 

The two deals give Aramco a long-term export outlet to 690,000 bpd of Saudi crude to China, which would boost Saudi Arabia’s market share by locking in contracts for the coming years and decades. 

The acquisition “demonstrates Aramco’s long-term commitment to China and belief in the fundamentals of the Chinese petrochemicals sector,” Aramco’s Al Qahtani said. 

“It also promises to secure a reliable supply of essential crude to one of China’s most important refiners,” the executive added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia may be attracting Chinese buyers with cheaper spot cargoes, but Saudi Arabia is playing the long game with long-term contracts to lock in oil sales for decades. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Which President Had The Biggest Impact On U.S. Oil Production?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal
Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute

Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute
WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com