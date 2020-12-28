Saudi Aramco Discovers 4 New Oil And Gas Fields

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 47.62 -0.61 -1.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.95 -0.34 -0.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 2.305 -0.213 -8.46%
Graph up Mars US 4 days 48.98 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 12 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 6 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 46.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 2.305 -0.213 -8.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 16 hours 50.88 -0.44 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 16 hours 51.22 -0.21 -0.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 48.18 -0.51 -1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 52.60 +0.07 +0.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 49.94 -1.14 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 5 days 51.75 -0.73 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 36 days 32.84 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 32.98 +0.11 +0.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 47.23 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 48.63 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 42.38 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 40.73 +0.11 +0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 40.73 +0.11 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 42.33 +0.11 +0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 44.28 +0.11 +0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 40.98 +0.11 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 51.74 +1.18 +2.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 42.18 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 46.13 +0.11 +0.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 46.13 +0.11 +0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 38.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 53.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 7 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 9 hours What Has Trump Done For Oil And Gas
  • 4 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 13 hours Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 2 days Trump calls for Special Counsel to investigate Election Fraud
  • 3 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 9 hours Democrat elites warn AOC against running for Schumer's Senate seat. Too late. She has her eye on the prize.
  • 3 days CIA Death Squads
  • 20 hours Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 days Senator Schumer (D-NY) is starting to sweat. AOC will be gunning for his Senatorial seat in 2022. He hears footsteps.
  • 2 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity

Breaking News:

China's Energy Shortage Threatens Bitcoin Mining

IHS Markit: Oil Demand Won't Fully Recover Until 2022

IHS Markit: Oil Demand Won't Fully Recover Until 2022

Global oil demand will likely…

America’s Key Oil Hub Sees Inventories Declining

America’s Key Oil Hub Sees Inventories Declining

The world’s largest onshore oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Discovers 4 New Oil And Gas Fields

By Irina Slav - Dec 28, 2020, 9:30 AM CST

Saudi Aramco has discovered four new oil and gas fields, the Kingdom’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

Two of the fields are unconventional deposits, the report said. One of these, al-Reesh, has three wells pumping oil, at a rate of a combined 10.851 barrels of Arab extra light crude and close to 8 million cu m of natural gas.

The other non-conventional deposit, al-Sirrah, produces mostly natural gas, at a rate of 18 million cu m daily, along with 98 barrels of condensate daily. Another well, also at the al-Sirrah deposit, is yielding natural gas only, at a daily rate of 32 million cu m.

The fourth discovery was made in northern Saudi Arabia, at the al-Ajramiyah well, which is pumping crude at a rate of 3,850 barrels daily.

The total recoverable reserves of the deposits tapped with the discoveries have yet to be determined, bin Salman said.

OPEC’s top producer and exporter, and the world’s second-largest oil producer, has been struggling with the effects of high oil supply coupled with demand devastation. The Kingdom has been among the most aggressive production control proponents in OPEC+, consistently producing less than its production quota under the latest output control agreement.

Even so, Riyadh had to revise its 2021 budget, cutting spending plans by 7 percent in response to the weak price environment. Riyadh will now spend some $264 billion next year, or 990 billion riyals, as it battles a substantial deficit resulting from the latest oil price collapse.

Earlier this year, the Kingdom was forced by oil market circumstances to implement some unpopular austerity measures, including a triple increase in value-added tax and the cancellation of so-called cost-of-living allowances for much of the population. While the government insisted these were not austerity measures, the fact of the matter was that the drop in oil revenues threatened the economy of OPEC’s number-one oil exporter.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

How Much Worse Can Things Get For Nikola?

Next Post

Mexico Restricts Fuel Imports Of Private Firms

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Shale Has Been Greatly Exaggerated

 Alt text

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com