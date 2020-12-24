How Much Worse Can Things Get For Nikola?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 48.30 +0.18 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 51.29 +0.09 +0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.542 -0.066 -2.53%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 48.87 +1.10 +2.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 8 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 2.542 -0.066 -2.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 49.69 -0.11 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 2 days 49.65 -0.30 -0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.69 +0.97 +2.03%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.53 +1.13 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 51.08 +1.24 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.80 +0.74 +1.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.48 +1.04 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 32 days 32.86 +0.86 +2.69%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 32.87 +0.55 +1.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 47.12 +1.10 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 48.52 +1.10 +2.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 42.27 +0.95 +2.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 40.62 +1.10 +2.78%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 40.62 +1.10 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 42.22 +1.10 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 44.17 +1.30 +3.03%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 40.87 +1.10 +2.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 38.25 +1.00 +2.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 51.51 -1.27 -2.41%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 42.07 +1.10 +2.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 46.02 +1.10 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 46.02 +1.10 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 56 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 16 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 1 day United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 hours Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 3 hours Trump calls for Special Counsel to investigate Election Fraud
  • 2 hours What Has Trump Done For Oil And Gas
  • 2 days Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 2 days WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 3 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 3 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

How Much Worse Can Things Get For Nikola?

America’s Key Oil Hub Sees Inventories Declining

America’s Key Oil Hub Sees Inventories Declining

The world’s largest onshore oil…

Could Pipelines Bypass The World’s Most Critical Oil Chokepoint?

Could Pipelines Bypass The World’s Most Critical Oil Chokepoint?

The Strait of Hormuz is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

How Much Worse Can Things Get For Nikola?

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 24, 2020, 2:00 PM CST

Just when investors thought things couldn't get worse for would-be Tesla rival Nikola Motor Company (NASDAQ:NKLA), the cancellation of another big deal has added to the pile-up of bad news that has so far stripped over 80% from its share price since its peak on June 9th.

Nikola, the EV truck and hydrogen cell maker that stunned everyone earlier this year, has seen another game-changing deal cancelled, this time with Republic Services, sending share prices down 10% Wednesday, with no reversal clear in after-hours or pre-market trading Thursday. 

Nikola cut a deal in August to mass-produce 2,500-5,000 electric trucks for Republic Services, which is seeking a more sustainable fleet of trucks to meet emissions standards. The trucks were to be produced in 2023, with road testing to take place in 2024. 

Nikola maintains that the contract was canceled mutually; however, speculation, of course, remains that Republic Services may have withdrawn due to Nikola's troubles with the SEC. 

"This was the right decision for both companies given the resources and investments required," Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a released statement. "We support and respect Republic Services' commitment to achieving environmentally responsible, sustainable solutions for their customers. Nikola remains laser-focused on delivering on our battery-electric and fuel-cell electric commercial truck programs, and the energy infrastructure to support them."

Further, Russell noted that the contract would require Nikola to design a completely new truck from scratch. 

And Republic, for its part, has said it remained committed to an EV future for its massive fleet and planned to work with other manufacturers

In September, Nikola founder Trevor Milton suddenly resigned and was replaced by auto-industry executive Steve Girsky after short-seller accusations that Nikola lacked the ability to actually deliver on its promises to shareholders. 

Then, in November, GM withdrew from a major investment deal with Nikola, further damaging the company's credibility with investors.  

Indeed, the press section on Nikola's website stopped adding new news stories after September 30th, when all the news turned sour. 

On Wednesday, Wedbush analysts gave Nikola an "underperform" rating as a result of the latest deal bust, calling it a "gut punch" to investors.
"The company still has a Kilimanjaro like uphill climb to gain back Street credibility heading into 2021 with today's news viewed as another step backwards," the analysts said

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. To Drive A Stake Through The Heart Of Nord Stream 2

Next Post

U.S. To Drive A Stake Through The Heart Of Nord Stream 2

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Canada's Oil Industry Will Be Indispensable For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Shale Has Been Greatly Exaggerated
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com