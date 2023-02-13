Russia Ramps Up Attacks On Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.10 -0.62 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.69 -0.70 -0.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.20 -0.70 -0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.460 -0.054 -2.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.505 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.22 +1.51 +1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.505 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.66 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.67 +2.49 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 440 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 81.72 -2.75 -3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.73 +2.42 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 62.26 +2.31 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.47 +1.66 +2.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.87 +1.66 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.12 +1.66 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.27 +1.66 +2.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.27 +1.66 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.22 +1.66 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.57 +1.66 +2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.25 +1.66 +2.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 84.63 +1.66 +2.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 45 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 4 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 4 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Russia Ramps Up Attacks On Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

Oil Shippers Rake In Billions From Russian Oil Trade

Oil Shippers Rake In Billions From Russian Oil Trade

Shipping firms are charging much…

Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories

Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories

After rebounding by some 5%…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Ramps Up Attacks On Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

By RFE/RL staff - Feb 13, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned of the possibility of "new terrorist attacks" by Russian forces following Russia's recent strikes targeting energy infrastructure around the country.

Speaking during his nightly address to the nation on February 12, Zelenskiy said power workers had repaired much of the damage caused by Russian drone and missile strikes on February 10.

However, he added: "This is not yet a decisive victory on the energy front. Unfortunately, there may be new terrorist attacks from Russia" that could leave people without utilities during cold winter weather.

Russia has carried out repeated waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy and other utilities facilities in recent months in what critics have said is an attempt to demoralize civilians during winter by leaving them without light, heating, and water.

The February 10 strikes, which hit power facilities in six of Ukraine's regions, came as Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western European capitals in which he lobbied for more weaponry to help defend the country from the invasion launched by Russia nearly a year ago.

During his visits to London, Paris, and Brussels, Zelenskiy called for advanced weaponry, including longer-range missiles, fighter jets, and more tanks amid expectations of a new Russian offensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intense fighting continues in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where Russian forces have been in engaged in a major push to take the strategic Donetsk region city of Bakhmut.

On February 12, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed the private mercenary group had taken a village on the outskirts of Bakhmut and has vowed to take the city located along important highway routes.

February 24 will mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which initially resulted in the occupation of large swathes of Ukrainian territory.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive in the fall saw Ukrainian forces recapture some occupied territory in the Donbas, a territory that is composed of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Russia has since been using Wagner and military troops in an effort to retake the entire territory.

Ukrainian officials expect a broad Russian offensive, which many observers believe has already begun, to focus on the Donbas, the Kharkiv region in Ukraine’s northeast, and the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyiv maintains that Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes to take advantage of the new offensive to highlight battlefield success when he makes his state of the nation address on February 21, days before the anniversary of the invasion.

Russian forces had suffered more than 820 casualties per day over the past two weeks, according to the Ukrainian military, leading British intelligence to say the Russian military is suffering the greatest battlefield losses since the start of the war.

Much of the focus is on the well-fortified towns of Bakhmut and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces are believed to have suffered major losses.

In the Luhansk region, Russian forces have targeted the towns of Bilohorivka and Kreminna near the territory’s western border with the Donetsk region.

On February 13, the Ukrainian military said it had repelled Russian attacks on Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, and Kreminna, and in the Zaporizhzhya region.

A statement by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed forces said that Russian forces had launched four missile strikes and fired 85 rounds from multiple-rocket launchers over the previous 24 hours.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Saudi Aramco: Biased ESG Policies Will Undermine Energy Security

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com