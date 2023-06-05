Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 37 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 7 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 28 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Raises Arab Light Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Raises Arab Light Prices For Asia

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 05, 2023, 11:06 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia has raised the official selling price (OSP) for Arab light for Asia by $0.45/bbl m/m to $3.00/bbl for July, following the June 4 announcement that OPEC+ would extend production cuts until 2024, with the Saudis reducing output by 1 million bpd in July.

Saudi Arabia has set its July Arab Light Crude Oil OSP to Northwest Europe at +$3.00/bbl to the Ice Brent Settlement, with July Arab Light Crude Oil OSP to the U.S. at +$7.15/bbl versus the ASCI. 

On Sunday, the OPEC+ producers decided to keep the current cuts until the end of 2024, while Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s top producer, said it would voluntarily reduce its production by 1 million bpd in July, to around 9 million bpd.

OPEC member UAE was allowed to actually increase its output by around 200,000 bpd, while several others got their production quotas adjusted. These were countries that consistently failed to reach their assigned quotas for various reasons, such as Nigeria and Angola.

Oil prices responded with a $2 spike after the announcement, and Brent crude was trading up 1.34% on Monday at 11:51 EST.

While Saudi Arabia has consistently said it does not make production decisions based on the cost of crude oil, the June 4 decision is overwhelmingly considered to be a move to increase oil prices amid global economic uncertainty as well as concerns about potentially weakening of global demand. 

Saudi Arabia has cut the price of the oil it sells to Asian buyers several times since the start of the year to secure market share in a region that has become the largest importer of Russian crude.

In April, Aramco cut the price of Arab Light by $0.25 per barrel on a monthly basis, bringing it to a $2.55 premium to the Dubai/Oman spread per barrel.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

