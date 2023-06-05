New Car Sales In UK Drive Forward For The Tenth Month

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.03 +0.29 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.60 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.30 +0.79 +1.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.247 +0.075 +3.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.526 +0.025 +1.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +1.62 +2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +1.62 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.35 +0.56 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.39 +1.89 +2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.526 +0.025 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 5 days 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 74.48 +1.40 +1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 553 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 75.67 +1.27 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Girassol 4 days 77.03 +1.40 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.35 +0.56 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 50.49 +1.64 +3.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 73.89 +1.64 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.14 +1.64 +2.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 69.29 +1.64 +2.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 67.29 +1.64 +2.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 76.24 +1.64 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.59 +1.64 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +1.62 +2.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 +1.75 +2.63%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.00 +1.75 +2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.97 +1.64 +2.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.22 +1.64 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.22 +1.64 +2.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +1.75 +2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 +3.75 +6.44%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 8 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Despite Soaring Inflation, EU Says Won’t Extend Emergency Energy Measures

Japan's Efforts To Reduce Its Reliance On LNG

Japan's Efforts To Reduce Its Reliance On LNG

Japan's imports of LNG continue…

IEA Warns Of Higher Oil Prices After OPEC+ Announcement

IEA Warns Of Higher Oil Prices After OPEC+ Announcement

The Executive Director of the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

New Car Sales In UK Drive Forward For The Tenth Month

By City A.M - Jun 05, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Sales of new cars in the UK increased again last month, new figures out today revealed, marking the tenth successive month of sales growth.

New car sales increased by 16.7 percent on the previous month, according to new data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Electric cars made up 16.9 percent of new car sales for the month, up 58.7 percent on April’s sales figures.

The figures show that supply chain issues were easing, the group said, but that sales were still at 21 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

“After the difficult, Covid-constrained supply issues of the last few years, it’s good to see the new car market maintain its upward trend,” Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said.

“The fact that growth is increasingly green growth is hugely encouraging,” Hawes added.

The SMMT said that high levels of investment was boosting the UK’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs), but warned that the speed of the shift still “needs to accelerate.”

“We must increase demand and help any reticent driver overcome any concerns about electric vehicles,” Hawes said. “This will require every stakeholder – industry, government, charge-point operators and energy companies – to play their part, accelerating investment to drive decarbonisation.”

The calls come following warnings from the sector that post-Brexit trading arrangements could prompt an exodus of EV production from the country.

The government has also faced criticism for poor provision of EV charging infrastructure, which has put some drivers off making the switch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The continued strength of the new car market will soon depend on substantial order growth in the electric segment,” Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said. “Sales of EVs are moving in the right direction, but we need to see sustained momentum – less than 10 percent of new car enquiries are for EVs on Auto Trader currently.”

Lisa Watson, director of sales at Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: “As manufacturers consider the government’s net zero plans and ambitions for the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, there is still a need for further support.”

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Firms Opt For 'Onshoring' To Mitigate Supply Chain Risks

Next Post

Major Climate Alliance Proposes Guidelines For The Phase-Out Of Coal In Asia

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

 Alt text

Oil Markets Struggle To Overcome Bearish Sentiment

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Has A Metals Problem

 Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com