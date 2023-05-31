Saudi Arabia Could Cut Oil Prices For Asia Once Again

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.20 -0.26 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 73.22 -0.32 -0.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.34 -3.79 -4.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.313 -0.014 -0.60%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.592 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.88 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 69.21 -2.26 -3.16%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.592 -0.004 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.46 -1.30 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.84 -1.54 -1.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.83 -2.59 -3.43%
Graph down Basra Light 547 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.06 -2.60 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.37 -2.68 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.88 -0.06 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.80 -3.48 -5.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 48.21 -3.21 -6.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 71.61 -3.21 -4.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 69.86 -3.21 -4.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 67.01 -3.21 -4.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 63.71 -3.21 -4.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 63.71 -3.21 -4.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 65.01 -3.21 -4.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 73.96 -3.21 -4.16%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 63.31 -3.21 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 63.00 +0.75 +1.20%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 75.67 -2.15 -2.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 65.20 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Indonesia To Curb LNG Exports

Is Green Hydrogen Being Overhyped?

Is Green Hydrogen Being Overhyped?

While green hydrogen dominates global…

Norway’s Oil Fund Will Vote For More Climate Action From Exxon And Chevron

Norway’s Oil Fund Will Vote For More Climate Action From Exxon And Chevron

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Could Cut Oil Prices For Asia Once Again

By Irina Slav - May 31, 2023, 1:07 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia may reduce the official selling price of its flagship Arab Light grade for Asian buyers further, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

The price cut, for July deliveries, would be some $1 per barrel, they said. According to Reuters, this would bring the price of Arab Light for Asian buyers to the lowest level in 20 months.

Saudi Arabia has cut the price of the oil it sells to Asian buyers several times already since the start of the year to secure market share in a region that has become the largest importer of Russian crude.

Last month, Aramco cut the price of Arab Light by $0.25 per barrel on a monthly basis, bringing it to a $2.55 premium to the Dubai/Oman spread per barrel.

Meanwhile, unnamed sources have told the Wall Street Journal that Riyadh has grown increasingly frustrated with Russia, which apparently hasn’t kept its end of the deal and isn’t reducing oil production as pledged, complicating the Saudi efforts to lift oil prices to at least the Kingdom’s oil price breakeven level of $81 per barrel.

So, officials from Saudi Arabia have expressed their frustration with Russia and have asked Russian officials that Moscow stick to its pledge to reduce oil production by 500,000 barrels per day until the end of the year.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are the unofficial leaders of the OPEC+ group, which surprised traders earlier this year when it announced additional production cuts to counter falling prices.

Russia separately said it would reduce its oil output by half a million barrels daily but this has not yet been reflected in the rate of its exports. As for production data, Moscow is no longer reporting official total output figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

OPEC+ is meeting next week to discuss policy and many already expect that additional cuts would be announced.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Will Have Hydrogen Buses Running In 2024

Next Post

Buffett Boosts Occidental Petroleum Stake To 24.9%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

Carney: New Oil & Gas Investment Is Still Needed In The Energy Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com