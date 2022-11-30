Saudi Arabia Makes More Unconventional Gas Discoveries

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 80.55 +2.35 +3.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 85.43 +2.40 +2.89%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.51 -1.12 -1.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 6.930 -0.305 -4.22%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.419 +0.086 +3.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 1 day 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.419 +0.086 +3.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.85 +4.36 +5.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.24 +4.16 +4.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.31 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 366 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.27 +1.17 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.69 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1827 days 49.42 +1.01 +2.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.95 +0.96 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 80.35 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.60 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 75.75 +0.96 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 72.45 +0.96 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 72.45 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.75 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.70 +0.96 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 72.05 +0.96 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 16 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 9 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Reuters Survey: OPEC Cut 710,00 Bpd In November

U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas

U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas

Drivers in the United States…

Bearish Sentiment Is Building In Oil Markets Once Again

Bearish Sentiment Is Building In Oil Markets Once Again

Bearish sentiment is building in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Makes More Unconventional Gas Discoveries

By Tom Kool - Nov 30, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco has discovered two unconventional natural gas fields in the eastern part of the country, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday.

The Awtad unconventional gas field has been discovered southwest of the giant Ghawar field, and the AlDahna unconventional gas field has been discovered 230 kilometers (143 miles) southwest of Dhahran, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the energy minister.  

“Prince Abdulaziz said that the importance of these discoveries lies in increasing the Kingdom’s natural gas reserves, which would, in turn, support the Kingdom’s strategies and help realize the objectives of the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program,” the press agency reported.

Saudi Arabia has a long-term plan to boost its natural gas production to help it replace oil in power generation and free up more crude for exports from the world’s top crude oil exporter.

Aramco says that it “plans to expand its gas business to meet the large and growing domestic demand for low-cost cleaner energy by increasing production and investing in additional infrastructure. This demand is driven by power generation, water desalination, petrochemical production, and other industrial consumption in the Kingdom.”

Being a key member of the OPEC+ pact, Saudi Arabia has seen a decline in its associated natural gas production from oilfields in recent years, but the development of non-associated, stand-alone gas fields has helped the Kingdom grow its gas production to records, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier this year.

Back in 2000, the largest oil producer in OPEC did not produce any non-associated gas, but stand-alone gas developments have grown to account for 46 percent of its total gas production in 2020, the EIA said in January. Saudi Arabia was the sixth-largest natural gas producer in the world behind Russia, Iran, Qatar, the United States, and Turkmenistan in 2020, the EIA has estimated. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigeria To End Imports Of Petroleum Products In 2023

Next Post

Covid Lockdowns Force Three Chinese Automakers To Halt Production

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com