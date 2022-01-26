Saudi Arabia Expected To Raise March Oil Prices On Robust Demand  

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 87.35 +1.75 +2.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.86 +1.66 +1.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 28 mins 4.220 +0.167 +4.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 25 mins 2.744 +0.075 +2.81%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.523 +0.063 +2.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -0.63 -0.72%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 83.35 +2.54 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.523 +0.063 +2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.03 -1.73 -1.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.77 -1.52 -1.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.33 +1.83 +2.27%
Graph down Basra Light 58 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.50 +1.75 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.24 +1.70 +1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -0.63 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.72 +2.48 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 72.75 +2.29 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.60 +2.29 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 86.00 +2.29 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 83.20 +2.29 +2.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 85.60 +2.29 +2.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.42 -1.20 -1.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.55 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +2.29 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 9 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 20 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 10 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 4 hours Following the Big Money
  • 3 hours NordStream2

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Expected To Raise March Oil Prices On Robust Demand  

A Tale Of Two Shipping Markets

A Tale Of Two Shipping Markets

Crude oil and LNG tanker…

Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone

Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone

Inflation is on the rise,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Expected To Raise March Oil Prices On Robust Demand  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 26, 2022, 4:00 PM CST

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, is expected to lift the official selling prices of all its crude grades sold in Asia next month on the back of solid demand and refining margins, refining sources told a Reuters survey this week.

Saudi Arabia usually sets the official selling prices (OSPs) of its crude for the following month around the fifth of each month, typically after the monthly OPEC+ meeting, which is scheduled for February 2.

The Kingdom is expected to increase all its prices for Asia for March, seven refining sources told Reuters in a flash survey on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The expected price hike would follow a cut for the February prices announced in early January, when Saudi Arabia lowered its OSPs to the lowest premium to regional benchmarks in three months, amid the rapid spread of Omicron and higher OPEC+ supply.

Expectations for March, however, are for an increase in the Saudi OSPs, due to higher Middle East benchmarks off which the crude going to Asia is priced, resilient demand in the Omicron wave, and strengthened refining margins for jet fuel and gasoil, the Asian refining sources told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia’s flagship Arab Light crude grade for the Asian market in March could be lifted by around $0.60 per barrel from the February price, the sources added.

For February, the Saudis had reduced the price of Arab Light for Asia by $1.10 a barrel to $2.20 per barrel over the Oman/Dubai benchmark, off which Middle Eastern exports to Asia are being priced. The premium over Oman/Dubai is the lowest for the Arab Light grade in three months.

For March, Reuters’ refining sources expect the price of Arab Light to rise by between $0.45 and $0.80 per barrel from the February price to a premium of $2.65 to $3.00 a barrel over Oman/Dubai.

Stronger jet fuel and gasoil margins suggest that the lighter grades could see higher price hikes than the heavier crude varieties, the refining sources told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Firms Urge Biden For Caution Over Possible Sanctions On Russia

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather
Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023

Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

High Energy Prices To Persist In Europe Despite Arrival Of U.S. Gas

 Alt text

Chronic Underinvestment Could Push Oil Prices Higher In 2022

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com