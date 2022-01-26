U.S. Oil Firms Urge Biden For Caution Over Possible Sanctions On Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.20 +1.60 +1.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.74 +1.54 +1.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 4.220 +0.167 +4.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.738 +0.069 +2.60%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.519 +0.060 +2.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -0.63 -0.72%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 83.35 +2.54 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.519 +0.060 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.03 -1.73 -1.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.77 -1.52 -1.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.33 +1.83 +2.27%
Graph down Basra Light 58 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.50 +1.75 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.24 +1.70 +1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -0.63 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.72 +2.48 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 72.75 +2.29 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.60 +2.29 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 86.00 +2.29 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 83.20 +2.29 +2.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 85.60 +2.29 +2.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.42 -1.20 -1.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.55 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +2.29 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 8 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 20 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 10 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 3 hours Following the Big Money
  • 2 hours NordStream2

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Firms Urge Biden For Caution Over Possible Sanctions On Russia

When Will The U.S. Tap its Massive Geothermal Energy Potential?

When Will The U.S. Tap its Massive Geothermal Energy Potential?

The United States has massive…

Biden Desperately Needs To Bring Oil Prices Down

Biden Desperately Needs To Bring Oil Prices Down

President Joe Biden is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Firms Urge Biden For Caution Over Possible Sanctions On Russia

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 26, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Some of the largest U.S. companies, including the biggest oil lobby, called on the Biden Administration and Congress this week to tread carefully with potential new sanctions against Russia that could hit American firms and their competitiveness.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said, “I have made it clear to — early on to President Putin that if he were to move into Ukraine, that there’d be severe consequences, including significant economic sanctions, as well as I’d feel obliged to beef up our presence — NATO’s presence in — on the eastern front: Poland, Romania, et cetera.”

President Biden was talking to reporters on one of the hottest geopolitical topics these days—the threat of Russia invading Ukraine.

The standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine continues amid the Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Amid the continued threat of possible Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Biden Administration is seeking to reassure Europe about its natural gas supply at a time of record-high gas and power prices amid low gas inventories and lower-than-normal supply from Russia.

Still, trade groups and the American Petroleum Institute (API) told Reuters this week that the Administration should carefully pick its fights in a possible new round of sanctions to limit the impact on U.S. companies.

The Administration and Congress need to “get the details right in case they must follow through on the threat of sanctions,” Jake Colvin, president of The National Foreign Trade Council, told Reuters.

API, via a spokesperson, also told Reuters that “Sanctions should be as targeted as possible in order to limit potential harm to the competitiveness of U.S. companies,” an API spokesperson said.”

In a previous round of sanctions against Russia, U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil had to pull out of a project in the Arctic in Russia.

Following the U.S. and EU sanctions against Russia over the annexation of Crimea back in 2014, Exxon shelved its plans to take part in the exploration and exploitation of Russia’s Arctic shelf. Exxon was estimated to have lost more than $1 billion from the sanctions.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Releases Another 13.4 Million Barrels From SPR

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather
Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023

Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

High Energy Prices To Persist In Europe Despite Arrival Of U.S. Gas

 Alt text

Chronic Underinvestment Could Push Oil Prices Higher In 2022

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com