Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia In February

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 79.46 +1.61 +2.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 82.12 +1.32 +1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 3.812 -0.070 -1.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 36 mins 2.478 +0.032 +1.29%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.304 +0.012 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 77.85 +0.86 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.304 +0.012 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.44 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.74 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.83 +1.69 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 38 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.51 +1.44 +1.78%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.79 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.94 +0.40 +0.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 65.75 +0.91 +1.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 76.85 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.25 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 75.25 +0.76 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 74.85 +1.36 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 76.60 +1.11 +1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 71.85 +0.86 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.50 +1.15 +1.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.34 +0.86 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Qatar To Boost Public Spending On The Back Of Higher Oil And Gas Revenues

Here’s Why OPEC+ Didn’t Respond To U.S. Calls For More Oil

Here’s Why OPEC+ Didn’t Respond To U.S. Calls For More Oil

Russia’s Deputy PM and top…

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

A perfect storm of short-sighted…

Saudi Exports Surge On Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Exports Surge On Higher Oil Prices

Saudi exports surged in October…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia In February

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 06, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia cut the prices of all the crude grades it will be selling to Asia in February to the lowest premium to regional benchmarks in three months, amid the rapid spread of Omicron and higher OPEC+ supply to the markets.

The Kingdom, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, reduced the price of its flagship Arab Light crude grade for the Asian market by $1.10 a barrel to $2.20 per barrel over the Oman/Dubai benchmark, off which Middle Eastern exports to Asia are being priced. The premium over Oman/Dubai is the lowest for the Saudi Arab Light grade in three months, Reuters notes.

All Saudi grades sold in Asia in February will see their official selling prices (OSPs) reduced by between $1.00 and $1.30 per barrel.

Industry officials had widely expected a cut in Saudi prices for Asia for February, after last month’s large increase in OSPs for January.

In December, Saudi Arabia raised its official selling prices for its Arab Light oil to Asia in January by $0.60 per barrel to a premium of $3.30 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai benchmark—the highest spread since before the pandemic.

The price hike in December for January loadings suggested expectations of strong demand, which in turn implied that Saudi Arabia was not all that worried about the Omicron variant that caused a more than $10 plunge in oil prices in late November, with Brent at one point dipping below $70 per barrel.

Today’s cut for February suggests that the world’s top oil exporter expects somewhat weaker demand in Asia with the Omicron surge and China’s zero-COVID policy, analysts say.

For customers outside Asia, Saudi Arabia left unchanged the prices of all its grades to the United States, slightly cut the prices for northwest Europe, and left OSPs for the Mediterranean region mostly unchanged, with the exception of a $0.20 per barrel cut in the price of Arab Light versus the ICE Brent benchmark. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Crude Prices Slip On Major Dip In U.S. Gasoline Demand

Next Post

Goldman Sachs: Commodity Supercycle Could Last A Decade
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity
Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase

Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase
New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis

New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis
Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com