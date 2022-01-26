OPEC+ Set To Continue With 400,000 Bpd Production Increase

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.39 +1.79 +2.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.91 +1.71 +1.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.241 +0.188 +4.64%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.747 +0.078 +2.90%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.525 +0.066 +2.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -0.63 -0.72%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 83.35 +2.54 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.525 +0.066 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.03 -1.73 -1.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.77 -1.52 -1.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.33 +1.83 +2.27%
Graph down Basra Light 58 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.50 +1.75 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.24 +1.70 +1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -0.63 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.72 +2.48 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 72.75 +2.29 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.60 +2.29 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 86.00 +2.29 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 83.20 +2.29 +2.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 85.60 +2.29 +2.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.42 -1.20 -1.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.55 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +2.29 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 13 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 20 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 10 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 4 hours Following the Big Money
  • 2 hours NordStream2

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Expected To Raise March Oil Prices On Robust Demand  

Oil Falters On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falters On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday…

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Porfolio manager Eric Nutall is…

China Is Helping Venezuela Re-Establish Itself As A Major Oil Producer

China Is Helping Venezuela Re-Establish Itself As A Major Oil Producer

Venezuela is looking to follow…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Set To Continue With 400,000 Bpd Production Increase

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 26, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ group is expected to decide next week whether it should continue unwinding the oil production cuts by another 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, as global demand holds resilient despite record COVID cases in major oil-consuming countries, OPEC+ delegates told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

The alliance is meeting online on February 2 to decide on production levels and quotas for March, having approved 400,000-bpd monthly production hikes each month since August.

For next week's meeting, expectations of OPEC+ delegates from around half of the coalition's producers are that the same increase will be approved for March, largely in line with analyst expectations that the group would continue to add more supply to the market.

Analysts, however, have started to point out that OPEC+ has been unable to deliver on the cuts each month since August, undershooting its collective target, which has essentially made market balances tighter than expected.

Even OPEC officials admit that OPEC+ will struggle to increase supply as much as the nameplate monthly increase allows, and prices could spike to $100 a barrel, some officials from OPEC producers have recently told Reuters.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in its January monthly report last week that global oil supply inched up by just 130,000 bpd in December, to 98.6 million bpd, "as outages in Libya and Ecuador and a smaller than scheduled increase from OPEC+ wiped out much of the expected growth."

OPEC+ producers delivered total gains of 250,000 bpd last month, well below the allocated amount, and were 790,000 bpd below the group's target due to under-production in Nigeria, Angola, and Malaysia. For the first time since the cuts were introduced in May 2020, Russia also pumped below its quota, the agency said.

At the same time, OPEC's take on current demand suggests the market will absorb incremental barrels. The cartel said in its monthly report last week that the effect of the Omicron variant on demand had been weaker than expected a month ago, and the oil market is set to be well-supported throughout 2022 despite monetary tightening policies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Falters On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Next Post

China Is Helping Venezuela Re-Establish Itself As A Major Oil Producer
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry
Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone

Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com