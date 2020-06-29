OPEC+ Is Still Producing Too Much Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 39.32 -0.38 -0.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 41.71 +0.69 +1.68%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.703 -0.006 -0.35%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 40.85 +1.11 +2.79%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 37.99 +0.81 +2.18%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 41.45 -0.30 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 39.73 +0.27 +0.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 39.73 +0.27 +0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 40.37 -0.33 -0.81%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 33.89 +0.22 +0.65%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.703 -0.006 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 42.09 +1.55 +3.82%
Graph up Murban 4 days 42.15 +1.32 +3.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 40.19 -0.56 -1.37%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 44.18 -0.24 -0.54%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 40.22 -0.22 -0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 40.37 -0.33 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 40.37 -0.33 -0.81%
Chart Girassol 4 days 42.00 -0.25 -0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 37.99 +0.81 +2.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 27.84 +0.78 +2.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 34.99 -0.23 -0.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 37.49 -0.23 -0.61%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 38.89 -0.23 -0.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 38.49 -0.23 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 33.49 -0.23 -0.68%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 33.49 -0.23 -0.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 33.99 -0.23 -0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 38.49 -0.23 -0.59%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 33.49 -0.23 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 39.73 +0.27 +0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 36.25 +1.25 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 30.00 +1.25 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.73 +0.79 +1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 33.65 +1.21 +3.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 37.60 +1.21 +3.33%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 37.60 +1.21 +3.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 36.25 +1.25 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 28.75 -0.25 -0.86%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.13 -0.23 -0.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 10 mins Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 5 hours The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 9 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 23 hours Silence on flood of Saudi oil
  • 1 hour CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 7 hours Businesses On The COVID's Crossroads: Weigh Reopening - Or Close Again
  • 7 hours China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 1 day DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 17 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 16 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 1 day Poland to use more LNG as coronavirus speeds coal's decline - PGNiG
  • 3 days A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 3 days Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States

Breaking News:

OPEC Secretary General: Oil Not Out Of the Woods Just Yet

The Oil & Gas Stocks That Are Still Worth Buying In 2020

The Oil & Gas Stocks That Are Still Worth Buying In 2020

The oil price collapse has…

Rig Count Plunges For The Fifteenth Straight Week

Rig Count Plunges For The Fifteenth Straight Week

The U.S. oil and gas…

Has The Rig Count Collapse Finally Bottomed Out?

Has The Rig Count Collapse Finally Bottomed Out?

The U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Is Still Producing Too Much Oil

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 29, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC further restricted its oil production in June compared to May as it aims to withhold a record volume of supply from the market together with its non-OPEC allies led by Russia, according to tanker-tracking company Petro-Logistics.

However, the cartel still produced more than its collective quota.

OPEC has reduced its collective oil production in June by 1.25 million barrels per day (bpd) compared to May, Petro-Logistics told Reuters in an email.

In May, OPEC’s crude oil production stood at 24.19 million bpd, down by 6.3 million bpd from April, as per OPEC’s secondary sources in the latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR).     

Saudi Arabia slashed in May its production to the required 8.5 million bpd quota. The key Saudi partners in the Gulf, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also cut production to the required levels, whereas Iraq, while cutting production by 340,000 bpd to 4.165 million bpd, was still way off the mark.  

According to Petro-Logistics’ estimates, OPEC made efforts in June to further reduce production, including from laggards such as Iraq and Nigeria, who were scolded by the leaders of the OPEC+ coalition for loose compliance in May. Nevertheless, the OPEC members bound by the pact were still off-target for full compliance.

“Excluding Iran, Libya and Venezuela, which are not part of the curtailment agreement, OPEC-10 supply remains about 1.55 million bpd away from full compliance,” Petro-Logistics told Reuters.

Related: 

“Iraq, Nigeria and Kuwait are the main countries that have lowered their supply since May, with more limited cuts by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Angola,” Petro-Logistics said.  

OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, which is also the least compliant member of OPEC+, is said to have made significant cuts in its crude oil exports in June, suggesting that it is improving its compliance with the record production cuts.   

The OPEC+ group has achieved a compliance rate of 87 percent and vowed to reach 100-percent compliance by demanding “compensation schedules” from the laggards to offset their over-production with deeper cuts in Q3.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Stocks Hit Record High

Next Post

Tighter Markets End Lucrative Oil Trade
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The War On Gold Has Begun

The War On Gold Has Begun
The Country That Won The Oil War

The Country That Won The Oil War
Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced
Oil Prices Slide As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slide As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build
Natural Gas Drops To 25-Year Low As Demand Disintegrates

Natural Gas Drops To 25-Year Low As Demand Disintegrates



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com