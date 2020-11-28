Volkswagen Readies Compact EV For 2023

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 24 hours 45.53 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours 48.18 +0.38 +0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 24 hours 2.843 -0.118 -3.99%
Graph down Mars US 24 hours 46.08 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
Graph up Urals 11 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.22 +0.53 +1.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 24 hours 2.843 -0.118 -3.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 47.35 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 2 days 47.98 -0.07 -0.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.81 +0.20 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 50.86 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 47.58 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.22 +0.53 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.22 +0.53 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.62 +0.51 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 33.04 -0.24 -0.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 35.21 +0.80 +2.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 44.71 +0.80 +1.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 46.11 +0.80 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 40.46 +0.80 +2.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 40.71 +0.80 +2.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 41.31 +0.80 +1.97%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 35.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 39.48 -0.18 -0.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 43.43 -0.18 -0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 43.43 -0.18 -0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.00 +0.75 +2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 49.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 20 hours Supreme Court rules against Cuomo's coronavirus limits
  • 23 mins “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 5 hours Biden's Green New Deal- Short Term - How Will He Start to Transition Out Of Crude?
  • 7 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 12 hours Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter
  • 2 hours WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 2 days “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Censorship in USA

Breaking News:

Volkswagen Readies Compact EV For 2023

Bank Of America Sees $60 Oil Next Summer

Bank Of America Sees $60 Oil Next Summer

Bank of America believes Brent…

How A Biden Presidency Could Boost Colombia’s Oil Industry

How A Biden Presidency Could Boost Colombia’s Oil Industry

Colombia’s economically-crucial oil industry has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Volkswagen Readies Compact EV For 2023

By Michael Kern - Nov 28, 2020, 10:00 AM CST

Volkswagen will look to reduce its portfolio of internal combustion engine vehicles, while speeding up the development of a compact electric vehicle that could cost less than $36,000 and could be launched as early as 2023, Bloomberg reported on Friday, quoting sources with knowledge of the German carmaker’s plans. 

Like all auto manufacturers, Volkswagen is looking to catch up with Tesla and other EV makers amid expectations that electric car sales everywhere in the world will continue to rise, also aided by the net-zero emissions targets of many governments.  

Two years ago, Volkswagen said that it would invest US$52.5 billion (44 billion euro) on e-mobility, autonomous driving, new mobility services, and digitalization in vehicles and at plants through 2023. This investment would represent around one-third of all expenditures for the 2019-2023 period that Volkswagen planned. The announcement from Volkswagen in November 2018 came three years after the diesel emissions scandal

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Volkswagen is now working on a VW-branded compact car that could be introduced in three years. 

Earlier this year, VW launched sales of its ID.3 electric vehicle in Germany and many other European countries, where electric vehicles enjoy generous subsidies. 

“I am convinced that e-mobility will now make its breakthrough,” Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, said in July, adding that “We are realizing our vision of enabling emission-free mobility for all.”

Related: Why Iraq Isn’t Producing 10 Million Barrels Per Day Yet

Volkswagen also plans to start selling its new purely electric SUV, ID.4, beginning next year. The ID.4 1st Edition, which has a preliminary manufacturer estimate range of 250 miles, is sold out on VW’s website. 

Earlier this month, Volkswagen launched production of electric drives at the Tianjin site in China—a move that VW sees as bolstering its electrification campaign in the world’s most important automotive market. 

While VW is betting more and more on EVs, it plans to discontinue the mid-sized Passat sedan in the U.S. and sell only the station-wagon version in Europe, Bloomberg’s sources said. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC’s Impromptu Weekend Meeting Delayed

Next Post

OPEC’s Impromptu Weekend Meeting Delayed

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The Nuclear Power Struggle In The EU

 Alt text

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com