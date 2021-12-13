S&P Global Platts: Energy Supply Will Catch Up With Demand In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.97 -0.32 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.05 -0.34 -0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 3.783 -0.011 -0.29%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.230 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.114 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 74.48 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.03 -1.06 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 71.39 +0.32 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.114 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 73.99 +1.15 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 75.28 +1.37 +1.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 70.71 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 14 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 75.13 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 74.48 +0.10 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 74.48 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 75.14 +0.11 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.03 -1.06 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 56.05 -0.15 -0.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 35 mins 55.12 +1.13 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 70.67 +0.73 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 72.07 +0.73 +1.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 35 mins 67.42 +0.93 +1.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 35 mins 63.42 +0.73 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 35 mins 63.42 +0.73 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 35 mins 66.87 +2.23 +3.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 66.87 +0.73 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 35 mins 63.67 +0.48 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 75.34 -1.73 -2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 65.24 +0.35 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 69.19 +0.35 +0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 69.19 +0.35 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.41 -0.69 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 3 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 4 days "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Delta variant in European Union
  • 5 days Forecasts for Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Average Production Per U.S. Oil Rig Has Soared 81% Since 2019

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

U.S. natural gas prices have…

New Bill Could Force Biden To Boost Oil Production

New Bill Could Force Biden To Boost Oil Production

A group of Republican lawmakers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

S&P Global Platts: Energy Supply Will Catch Up With Demand In 2022

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 13, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

Oil and gas supply will grow faster in 2022 than it did in 2021 to the point of catching up and even surpassing energy demand growth, S&P Global Platts Analytics said on Monday in its newly-released 2022 Energy Outlook.

While rebounding demand for oil and gas was the key theme this year, next year, the key theme in energy markets will be the rebound in supply, S&P Global Platts analysts said.

Thanks to rising exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), higher oil and gas production from the U.S. shale patch, and the return of investment in supply from non-OPEC members, supply will not only meet demand next year, but it will also exceed demand and help increase the currently depleted inventory of energy commodities globally, S&P Global Platts Analytics says.

According to the analysts, the recently resurfaced fears of new COVID variants, such as Omicron, significantly impacting oil demand are “likely overblown.” Still, those fears will raise the already elevated volatility on the global energy markets, S&P Global Platts Analytics reckons.

Much of the outlook of 2022 will depend on how the first quarter of the year unfolds and on weather conditions during the winter in the northern hemisphere, the analysts noted.

In oil and gas, the world faces two key geopolitical signposts in Q1 2022 – the so-called Iran nuclear deal and the controversial Russia-led gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, S&P Global Platts Analytics said. If those two issues are not resolved early next year, they will continue to have a large influence on oil and gas prices for the rest of 2022, too, according to S&P Global Platts. 

Gas markets and gas prices early next year will be determined by two major factors—the winter weather and Russian pipeline gas supply to Europe. In oil, all analysts and even OPEC+ expect a surplus to start building as early as the first quarter of 2022.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Could Start Joint Gas Buying To Avoid Future Supply And Price Crises

Next Post

Iran Changes Oil Pricing Formula In Sign It Prepares For Oil Export Return

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?

 Alt text

The Real Reason Big Oil Is Refusing To Boost Production
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com