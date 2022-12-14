Russia’s Oil Revenues Dip As Huge Discounts Offset High Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.10 +0.71 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.40 +0.72 +0.89%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.20 +0.55 +0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.685 -0.250 -3.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.176 +0.015 +0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.94 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 70.19 +4.97 +7.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.176 +0.015 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.34 +3.58 +5.06%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.31 +3.33 +4.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.01 +2.21 +2.99%
Graph down Basra Light 379 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.42 +2.17 +2.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.65 +2.34 +3.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.94 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.78 +2.06 +4.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 54.14 +2.22 +4.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 77.54 +2.22 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 75.79 +2.22 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 72.94 +2.22 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 69.64 +2.22 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 69.64 +2.22 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 70.94 +2.22 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 79.89 +2.22 +2.86%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 69.24 +2.22 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +2.00 +3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.25 +2.15 +3.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.65 +2.15 +3.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.65 +2.15 +3.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.93 +2.15 +2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 6 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Revenues Dip As Huge Discounts Offset High Exports

Russia Claims Price Cap Won’t Seriously Hit Its Oil Production

Russia Claims Price Cap Won’t Seriously Hit Its Oil Production

Russia claims that the G7…

Hydrogen Jets Could Help Decarbonize Air Travel

Hydrogen Jets Could Help Decarbonize Air Travel

A successful hydrogen jet test…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Oil Revenues Dip As Huge Discounts Offset High Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 14, 2022, 5:46 AM CST

Lower oil prices and steeper discounts for Russian oil sent Russia’s oil revenues down in November despite the highest export volumes since April this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

Last month, total oil exports out of Russia rose by 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) from October to 8.1 million bpd in November, pushed up by higher diesel exports, the IEA said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report for December. Russian diesel exports increased by 300,000 bpd to 1.1 million bpd in November, two months before the EU embargo on seaborne imports of Russian products.

Total Russian exports in November stood at their highest levels since April 2022, the IEA said. However, Russia’s oil export revenues fell by $700 million to $15.8 billion due to wider discounts on Russian crude and lower international crude oil prices, according to the IEA’s estimates.

Russian oil prices saw steeper declines in November. Urals in Northwest Europe fell by nearly $30 per barrel to $43 a barrel by early December, well below the $60 per barrel price cap finally agreed by G7, Australia, and the EU, per IEA assessments.

Russia’s crude oil loadings were essentially little changed in November compared to October, at just over 5 million bpd, as record shipments to India offset lower exports to the European Union. Loadings to the EU dropped by 430,000 bpd to 1.1 million bpd, but exports to India hit a record of 1.3 million bpd, the IEA said.

Looking forward, another price rally may be in the making as the full effect of the bans on Russian exports takes effect early next year, according to the IEA.

“While lower oil prices come as a welcome relief to consumers faced by surging inflation, the full impact of embargoes on Russian crude and product supplies remains to be seen. As we move through the winter months and towards a tighter oil balance in 2Q23, another price rally cannot be ruled out,” the agency added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU To Raise $21 Billion From Carbon Market To Help Ditch Russian Gas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch

 Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com