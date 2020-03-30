Rosneft Cancels Venezuela Oil Cargoes On Fresh Sanctions

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 20.10 -1.41 -6.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 26.30 -1.65 -5.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 +0.022 +1.32%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 15.36 -3.59 -18.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 24.26 -1.78 -6.84%
Graph down Urals 4 days 21.75 -0.30 -1.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 13.01 -1.66 -11.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 +0.022 +1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 25.08 -0.64 -2.49%
Graph down Murban 4 days 26.33 -0.50 -1.86%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 14.93 -2.04 -12.02%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 31.88 -0.45 -1.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 20.92 -2.93 -12.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Girassol 4 days 23.03 -2.52 -9.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 24.26 -1.78 -6.84%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.010 -0.500 -5.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 6.110 -1.090 -15.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 22.36 -1.09 -4.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 21.91 -1.09 -4.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 17.26 -1.09 -5.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 11.51 -1.09 -8.65%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 11.51 -1.09 -8.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 15.76 -1.09 -6.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 20.51 -1.09 -5.05%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 12.01 -1.09 -8.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 25.50 -1.23 -4.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 15.46 -1.09 -6.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 26.99 -1.09 -3.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 hour How to Create a Pandemic
  • 3 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 42 mins KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 50 mins There are 4 major mfg of hydroxychloroquine in the world. China, Germany, India and Israel. Germany and India are hoarding production and blocked exports to the United States. China not shipping any , don't know their policy.
  • 1 hour A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 1 min Trump eyes massive expulsion of suspected Chinese spies
  • 1 hour Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 9 mins Eight Billion Dollars Wasted on Nuclear Storage Plant
  • 15 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 16 hours America’s Corona Tsar, Andrew Fauci, Concedes Covid-19 May Be Just a Bad Flu With a Fatality Rate of 0.1%
  • 17 hours Western Canadian Select selling for $6.48 bbl. Enbridge charges between $7 to $9 bbl to ship to the GOM refineries.

Breaking News:

Oil Industry Spending To Drop By $100 Billion This Year

Is It Still Possible To Rebalance The Oil Market?

Is It Still Possible To Rebalance The Oil Market?

There is still a chance…

Oil Price Slide Accelerates On Crude Inventory Build

Oil Price Slide Accelerates On Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Rosneft Cancels Venezuela Oil Cargoes On Fresh Sanctions

By Irina Slav - Mar 30, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT Tanker

Russia’s Rosneft has canceled VLCC cargoes scheduled to carry 5.7 million barrels of Venezuelan oil because of U.S. sanctions, Reuters reports, citing data from PdVSA, and shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon.

The cargoes, according to the data, would have been delivered to Asia.

Earlier this year, Washington announced sanctions on Rosneft’s Swiss-based trading arm as part of its attempts to cut off all revenue streams to the Maduro government in Caracas. The U.S. has signaled it is ready to continue to tighten the noose around the Venezuelan government. 

Separately, Rosneft announced a surprise move: it will be pulling out of Venezuela, selling its assets there to a state-owned Russian company. 

“Today Rosneft concluded an agreement with the company 100% owned by the Government of Russian Federation, to sell all of its interest and cease participation in its Venezuelan businesses, including joint ventures of Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria, as well as oil-field services companies, commercial and trading operations,” the state giant said in a press release on Saturday.

The move appears to serve a way to shield Rosneft from U.S. punitive actions related to the enforcement of sanctions, and according to the Venezuelan president, a sign of the continued support for his government on the part of Moscow.

Right now, Russia is not the only voice in support of Venezuela. The coronavirus has hit hard the South American country, and there have been calls from politicians in the United States and abroad for Washington to ease the sanctions.

“It’s absolutely unconscionable to keep sanctions on at this moment,” the AP quoted Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, as saying.

“The only moral, sane and legal thing to do is stop the madness that is crippling other countries’ health systems.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Next Post

Pipeline Operators In Texas Urge Producers To Stop Pumping

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com