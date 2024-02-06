Russia’s Domestic Diesel Supply Jumps by 17% in January

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.11 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.38 +0.39 +0.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.50 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.026 -0.056 -2.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.202 -0.007 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.53 -0.40 -0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.47 -1.14 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 95 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.202 -0.007 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.28 -1.55 -1.99%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.61 -1.83 -2.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.73 -4.32 -5.53%
Graph down Basra Light 798 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.91 -4.11 -4.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 78.53 -0.40 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.53 -0.40 -0.51%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.20 -0.26 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.47 -1.14 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 251 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 53.98 +0.35 +0.65%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 74.93 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 73.18 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 64.28 +0.35 +0.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 59.38 +0.35 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 59.38 +0.35 +0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 62.63 +0.50 +0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 65.28 +0.50 +0.77%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 59.78 +0.50 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.26 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 63.01 +0.50 +0.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.52 -1.83 -2.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.66 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.26 +0.50 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.26 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.50 -1.50 -2.34%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.88 -1.29 -1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 13 hours RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 17 hours North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 10 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Russia’s Domestic Diesel Supply Jumps by 17% in January

Four States Eye Tax Exemptions for Precious Metals

Four States Eye Tax Exemptions for Precious Metals

Four states, Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin,…

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

U.S. refiners used to cheap…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Domestic Diesel Supply Jumps by 17% in January

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 06, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Diesel supply on the Russian market jumped by 17% in January while gasoline supply increased by 7%, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, a few months after the government restricted in the autumn fuel exports to ensure stable domestic supplies.

“Measures have been taken to increase the volume of gasoline production and to reduce the export of oil products by the volumes that allowed us to increase the volume of supplies to the domestic market in January for gasoline - by 7%, for diesel - by 17%,” Russian news agency TASS quoted Novak as saying in a presentation.  

At the end of last year, Russia’s gasoline production rose by 3.1% and diesel production increased by 3.5%, according to official data. 

Last year, Russia restricted diesel and gasoline exports on September 21 in an effort to stabilize domestic fuel prices in the face of soaring prices and shortages as crude oil prices rallied and the Russian ruble weakened. Prior to implementing the ban, Russia had raised mandatory supply volumes for motor gasoline and diesel fuel to deal with a supply crunch. 

The ban on diesel was lifted three weeks later, in early October, on the condition that at least 50% of producer supplies went to the domestic market. Since the EU embargo on imports of Russian fuel came into force in early February 2023, Russia had diverted most of its diesel exports – previously going to the EU – to Turkey, the Middle East, North and West Africa, and Brazil in South America. The ban affected those exports and analysts said at the time they didn’t expect a prolonged ban on diesel shipments, because of Russia’s limited storage capacity which, once full, could force refiners to cut processing rates.   

The gasoline export ban was lifted in the middle of November, after the country built a supply surplus.

So far into 2024, diesel and gasoline supply on the domestic market has been stable, Novak said on Tuesday.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Boosts Share Buybacks as Earnings Exceed Estimates

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com