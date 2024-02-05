Controversy Engulfs UK Banks Over Iranian Petrochemical Connections

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.20 +0.92 +1.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.25 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.06 +0.44 +0.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.060 -0.019 -0.91%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.202 +0.055 +2.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.61 -1.85 -2.30%
Chart Mars US 94 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.202 +0.055 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.83 -1.25 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 4 days 79.44 -1.03 -1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.05 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 798 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.02 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.93 -3.94 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 4 days 79.46 -4.07 -4.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.61 -1.85 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 251 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 53.63 -1.54 -2.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 74.43 -1.54 -2.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 72.68 -1.54 -2.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 63.93 -1.54 -2.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 59.03 -1.54 -2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 59.03 -1.54 -2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 62.13 -1.54 -2.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 64.78 -1.54 -2.32%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 59.28 -1.54 -2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 75.22 -1.54 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.76 -1.54 -2.19%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.51 -1.54 -2.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.52 -1.83 -2.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 67.16 -1.54 -2.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.76 -1.54 -2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.76 -1.54 -2.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.75 -1.50 -2.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.17 -2.03 -2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

LNG “Pause” Is Not A “Reversal”, Biden Admin Reassures Allies

Does the IEA Need an Overhaul to Tackle Today's Energy Challenges?

Does the IEA Need an Overhaul to Tackle Today's Energy Challenges?

The IEA was created to…

Nanosheet Breakthrough to Boost Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Nanosheet Breakthrough to Boost Sustainable Hydrogen Production

City University of Hong Kong's…

January Has Been a Roller Coaster for Commodities

January Has Been a Roller Coaster for Commodities

January saw significant market volatility,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Controversy Engulfs UK Banks Over Iranian Petrochemical Connections

By City A.M - Feb 05, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • Lloyds and Santander are reported to have offered banking services to front companies owned by the sanctioned Iranian Petrochemical Commercial Company (PCC).
  • PCC, accused of funding the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and collaborating with Russian intelligence, operated through non-sanctioned holding companies.
  • The banks have responded by emphasizing their commitment to legal and regulatory obligations, including sanctions compliance.
Join Our Community
London

UK banks have provided bank accounts to holding companies linked to a state-backed Iranian petrochemicals company which has been under western sanctions since 2018, according to reports.

The Financial Times reported that both Lloyds and Santander provided accounts to British front companies owned by Petrochemical Commercial Company (PCC).

PCC is a sanctioned Iranian petrochemicals company accused by the US of helping to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and of working with Russian intelligence agencies.

Both PCC and its subsidiaries have been under UK and US sanctions since 2018.

The company has continued to operate out of an office in Grosvenor Gardens by using a web of holding companies that are not sanctioned, the report suggests.

According to the FT, PCC has used these companies to receive funds from Iranian front entities in China while concealing their real ownership.

One of these companies, Pisco UK, used a business account with Santander UK. Another, called Aria Associates, has an account with Lloyds.

A Santander UK spokesperson said the bank was “unable to comment on specific client relationships” but stated the bank “abides by its legal and regulatory obligations, and we are highly focused on sanctions compliance.”

“Where we identify sanctions risks, we will investigate and take appropriate action,” they said.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “The group’s business activities are conducted to ensure compliance with applicable sanctions laws. We are committed to adhering to all legislative and regulatory requirements as they relate to economic crime.”

“We are not permitted to comment on individual customers. In addition, due to legal restrictions, we cannot comment on the submission of suspicious activity reports to relevant authorities when and if they occur,” they continued.

The revelations come as tensions continue to rise between the west and Iran. The US carried out further airstrikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK government has been approached for comment.

By City AM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kyrgyzstan Faces Heating Crisis After Power Plant Accident
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze
US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas
The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin
Saudi Won’t Boost Oil Production Capacity: Here’s Why

Saudi Won’t Boost Oil Production Capacity: Here’s Why

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com