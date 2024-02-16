Russia’s Crude Processing Rates Drop in February

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.23 +1.20 +1.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.39 +0.53 +0.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.54 +0.26 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.619 +0.038 +2.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.336 +0.017 +0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 105 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.336 +0.017 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.58 -1.78 -2.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.79 -1.92 -2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.63 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 809 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.67 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.31 +0.13 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.52 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 262 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 58.09 +1.23 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.51 +1.39 +1.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.26 +1.39 +2.08%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.24 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.91 +1.39 +1.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.25 +1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 7 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 30 mins CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 17 mins Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 6 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 22 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 22 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Lithium Price Slump? Exxon Says No Problem

Rapid EV Adoption Risks Tying U.S. to Chinese Interests

Rapid EV Adoption Risks Tying U.S. to Chinese Interests

A rushed approach to electric…

Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Flare Up

Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Flare Up

Cross-border missile exchanges between Israel…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Crude Processing Rates Drop in February

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 16, 2024, 1:30 PM CST

Russia’s daily crude oil processing has dropped by 4% so far in February compared to the first half of January, and by 8.6% versus the first half of February 2023, according to Reuters’ sources and calculations.

The drop comes as Russian refineries and other energy infrastructure have been targeted and hit by Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks.

Refineries in Russia processed 711,000 tons of crude oil per day in the first half of February 2024, down from 752,000 tons for the first two weeks of January and 778,000 tons in February last year, per Reuters calculations based on information from sources.   

The Ukrainian attacks and the damages they caused to Russian refineries have reduced Russia’s capability to process crude, which has increased crude volumes shipped out of Russia but has decreased diesel and other product exports.

The lower supply of middle distillates, which include diesel, from Russia has been tightening the global product market in recent weeks, on top of trade flow shifts as tankers avoid the Red Sea/Suez Canal route due to the Houthi attacks on commercial vessels.  

Distillate supplies have been disrupted by lower supply from Russia amid Ukrainian attacks on Russian refinery infrastructure and Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Saxo Bank's Head of Commodity Strategy, Ole Hansen, said at the end of last week.

This week, industry sources told Reuters that Russia’s Novatek had restarted fuel processing at its complex on the Baltic Sea damaged last month in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack.

Novatek’s export terminal and processing site at Russia’s Ust-Luga port on the Baltic Sea was damaged in January by what Ukraine said was a drone attack on Russian energy infrastructure. Novatek has now resumed processing at the complex which turns gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, fuel oil, and gasoil.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Restart Still A Way Off

Next Post

Lithium Price Slump? Exxon Says No Problem

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com